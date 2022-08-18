Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
backingthepack.com
3-star receiver Kevin Concepcion picks NC State over UNC
In-state wide receiver Kevin Concepcion’s recruitment came down to a decision between NC State and UNC, and in the end, he showed everyone why he’s such a smart guy by picking the Wolfpack. Normally I’d put the player’s commitment tweet right there, but Concepcion hasn’t had the time...
tag24.com
Joshua Horton becomes the North Carolina Tar Heel's newest commit
Horton, who ranks a top-100 lineman in the country, reached the Georgia High school 6A State title game last season, in which he worked up 81 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, and three sacks. This outstanding season performance earned Region 4 AAAAAA honors. In his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder impressed...
Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms
This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
Wake Forest High School football posts big opening-night win over Southern Durham
In its inaugural game at a refurbished Trentini Stadium, Wake Forest rode a wave of offense and a stifling defense to a win over 3A power Southern Durham. Here’s how they did it.
Coach Talk: John Kirby, head coach of Eastern Alamance
This week’s Coach Talk features John Kirby, head coach of Eastern Alamance.
NASCAR speedway near downtown Raleigh honors decades of famous local racers
Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River. The Wake...
No. 11 Hillside handles No. 12 Panther Creek, 56-10
Durham, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets blew out the Panther Creek Catamounts in a Triangle-area non-conference showdown in the first week of the season on Friday. Things started out well for the Catamounts, as they scored their lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter to get out to a 7-0 lead.
WRAL
This historic NASCAR speedway started as a Raleigh farm -- now it's one of few remaining
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards
A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
WRAL
View from the pit during a live race at Wake County Speedway
Wake Forest defeats Southern Durham in high school football game of the week
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
Raleigh native, Ali Ingersoll, wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Raleigh native Ali Ingersoll wins for Ms. Wheelchair America title in Michigan.
chapelboro.com
Durham Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratch-Off Ticket
Amarfis Lopez of Durham won a $100,000 prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Lopez bought the lucky ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham and collected her prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, Lopez will take home $71,016.
Kingsport Times-News
A rare, colorful ‘rock star’ bird is drawing feather fans to Raleigh to catch a glimpse
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Karp waited nearly three hours through a hot August Sunday for a glimpse of the painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America, with its feathers flashing red, green and blue. And just about the time Karp had given up...
Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
Raleigh man forced to jump through hoops to get access to his own money
A Raleigh man invested thousands of dollars, but when it came time to try to get access to his funds, he couldn't make it happen.
