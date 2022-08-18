ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

backingthepack.com

3-star receiver Kevin Concepcion picks NC State over UNC

In-state wide receiver Kevin Concepcion’s recruitment came down to a decision between NC State and UNC, and in the end, he showed everyone why he’s such a smart guy by picking the Wolfpack. Normally I’d put the player’s commitment tweet right there, but Concepcion hasn’t had the time...
RALEIGH, NC
tag24.com

Joshua Horton becomes the North Carolina Tar Heel's newest commit

Horton, who ranks a top-100 lineman in the country, reached the Georgia High school 6A State title game last season, in which he worked up 81 tackles, eight quarterback hurries, and three sacks. This outstanding season performance earned Region 4 AAAAAA honors. In his sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder impressed...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshmen move in, two show off rooms

This week, the Duke basketball program's official Twitter account teased the arrival of five-star freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor, the only member of the Blue Devils' seven-deep supreme 2022 recruiting class who was not in town over the summer. Well, the Aussie landed at Raleigh-Durham ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 11 Hillside handles No. 12 Panther Creek, 56-10

Durham, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets blew out the Panther Creek Catamounts in a Triangle-area non-conference showdown in the first week of the season on Friday. Things started out well for the Catamounts, as they scored their lone touchdown of the game in the first quarter to get out to a 7-0 lead.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill and Carrboro Homes Earns Statewide Design Awards

A pair of homes, one in Chatham County and another in Carrboro, recently earned statewide recognition for their modernist designs. NC Modernist, which is a nonprofit and website based in Durham, named the Domeck Residence design by ThoughtCraft Architects as first place winner of the George Matsumoto Prize. The annual jury award is a top honor for modernist residential architecture and is named after one of the founding faculty members of North Carolina State’s College of Design.
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL

View from the pit during a live race at Wake County Speedway

View from the pit during a live race at Wake County Speedway. Many of the old speedways that once brought racers to the Triangle area have been abandoned for decades. The Raleigh Speedway's remains are buried in the woods off Atlantic Avenue. The Occoneechee Speedway sits frozen in time, rusted race cars sitting in the woods near the Eno River.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Durham Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratch-Off Ticket

Amarfis Lopez of Durham won a $100,000 prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Lopez bought the lucky ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham and collected her prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, Lopez will take home $71,016.
DURHAM, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC

