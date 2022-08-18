ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

go955.com

Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo youth leaders work to develop plans for city neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo leaders are asking teens and young adults who live in the city to pitch ideas to help improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods. The City of Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an "Imagine your neighborhood" youth engagement summit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Saturday full of fundraisers to benefit public safety officer paralyzed in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday was a full day of fundraising to help a Kalamazoo public safety officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Tom Maher was riding his motorcycle to work last month when he was hit on North Riverview Drive, paralyzing him from the waist down. In addition, his medical team had to amputate his left leg below the knee, according to his family.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
PORTLAND, MI
WWMT

One year anniversary of deadly South Haven pier shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. One year ago, on Aug. 20, 2021, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. Victims: South Haven police name victims of pier shooting. Ingalls took...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One

WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI

