WWMT
City asks for community feedback in the search for Battle Creek's next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city leaders are introducing the two finalists for the city's next fire chief. The top two candidates are Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere. Beaty is currently the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, III Fire Protection District. VanderWiere is currently the Deputy Fire...
go955.com
Mill and fill work underway on Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage Street Mill and Fill Program consists of major maintenance to selected streets to enhance structural integrity and ride quality. and prolong the street’s life. These improvements include removing badly worn road areas and overlaying the surface with 1.5 inches...
WWMT
Kalamazoo youth leaders work to develop plans for city neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo leaders are asking teens and young adults who live in the city to pitch ideas to help improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods. The City of Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an "Imagine your neighborhood" youth engagement summit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
WWMT
Saturday full of fundraisers to benefit public safety officer paralyzed in crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday was a full day of fundraising to help a Kalamazoo public safety officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Tom Maher was riding his motorcycle to work last month when he was hit on North Riverview Drive, paralyzing him from the waist down. In addition, his medical team had to amputate his left leg below the knee, according to his family.
Grand Rapids man, 72, found dead in the water at marina
SPRING LAKE, MI – Police found a missing Grand Rapids man dead in the water Friday night at a Spring Lake marina. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Isle Marina at a Holiday Inn around 8:24 p.m. on Aug. 19 for a reported missing person.
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
WWMTCw
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
1 year later: South Haven pier shooting prompts statewide systemic change
A year ago Saturday, a man opened fire on the South Haven South Pier, killing one person and hurting another, before turning the gun on himself.
WWMT
Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash with tree
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
WWMT
One year anniversary of deadly South Haven pier shooting
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. One year ago, on Aug. 20, 2021, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. Victims: South Haven police name victims of pier shooting. Ingalls took...
whtc.com
Three-Vehicle I-96 Pileup Hospitalizes One
WRIGHT TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a three-vehicle pileup near Marne on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to eastbound I-96 near 8th Avenue around 4:45 PM. That was where an earlier collision slowed traffic, and a 29-year-old Zeeland woman apparently couldn’t stop in time and hit the vehicle ahead of her, driven by a 50-year-old Grand Haven woman. The first vehicle then careened into the third vehicle, driven by a 48-year-old Scottville man.
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR
There was a fire at the former building of Charley's Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.
