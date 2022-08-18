Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
No injuries occurred in rollover accident near Woodland Park
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen driver rolled their car Friday night near Woodland Park but had no serious injuries. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 559th Avenue, south of 846th Road, around 8:00 p.m. on Friday for a one-vehicle rollover accident. According to the report, a...
News Channel Nebraska
Donations being collected for man killed in Madison County car accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Donations are being asked for to help out the family of a Norfolk man who was tragically killed on Aug. 17. On Wednesday afternoon, Roger Beard was struck and killed on highway 81 near Madison in northeast Nebraska while trying to render aid to a driver of a stalled vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital
GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
Man killed in crash after offering roadside assistance outside Norfolk
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash between Madison and Norfolk Wednesday evening.
kscj.com
SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS
THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
siouxlandnews.com
NSP Troopers locate 20 lbs. of meth buried near Winside
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after finding over 20 pounds of meth buried near Winside. NSP says at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, residents of rural Winside reported that two suspicious individuals were going through their property. Troopers responded and discovered that...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Fire Rescue battling house fire; assisted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A home has been badly damaged in a fire Sunday in South Sioux City. South Sioux City Fire and Rescue were called to the home at 503 7th Avenue near the riverfront just after 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple calls of a home on fire.
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized after pickup gets stuck under semi
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in Columbus crash that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday evening. A 2001 Ford pickup was traveling westbound in the outside lane of a crowded 23rd Street when an eastbound Toyota Prius was attempting to turn left into the Sonic parking lot, according to Capt. Douglas Molczyk of the Columbus Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Pilger woman hospitalized after one-vehicle crash
STANTON, Neb. -- An 18-year-old driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office responded to the crash at the Highway 32/15 junction around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Unger said the driver, a rural Pilger woman, was northbound...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
1011now.com
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus approves temporary use permit for potential AG Park casino
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Another Nebraska town is taking preliminary steps to possibly hosting casino games soon. The Columbus City Council this week approved a special use permit that would allow Caesars Entertainment to use AG Park as a temporary facility for gambling while they construct their planned Harrah's Casino on the town's west side.
goyotes.com
Grange transfers to South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota women's basketball head coach Kayla Karius has announced the addition of graduate transfer Madison Grange from Utah Valley. She will join the Coyotes this season for her final year of eligibility. "We are thrilled to welcome Madison and the Grange family to Vermillion!" said...
