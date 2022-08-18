ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

No injuries occurred in rollover accident near Woodland Park

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen driver rolled their car Friday night near Woodland Park but had no serious injuries. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 559th Avenue, south of 846th Road, around 8:00 p.m. on Friday for a one-vehicle rollover accident. According to the report, a...
News Channel Nebraska

Grisly Merrick County crash sends one to hospital

GRAND ISLAND, NE — One person is in a hospital after a grisly crash totaled two vehicles. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident around 6:00 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 30 and Gunbarrel Road, about a mile east of Grand Island. The Sheriff’s Office says a westbound SUV tried to pass a semi truck in dense fog and collided head-on with a pickup. The impact of the crash propelled the SUV to then hit the semi-trailer.
kscj.com

SECOND PERSON QUESTIONED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA DEATHS

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA TWO WEEKS AGO REMAINS HOSPITALIZED IN A LINCOLN BURN CENTER. 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES IS ACCUSED OF KILLING 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING, 86-YEAR-OLD GENE TWIFORD, 85-YEAR-OLD JANET TWIFORD AND 55-YEAR-OLD DANA TWIFORD. NOW COURT DOCUMENTS LIST THE SUSPECT’S WIFE,...
siouxlandnews.com

NSP Troopers locate 20 lbs. of meth buried near Winside

NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after finding over 20 pounds of meth buried near Winside. NSP says at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, residents of rural Winside reported that two suspicious individuals were going through their property. Troopers responded and discovered that...
News Channel Nebraska

One person hospitalized after pickup gets stuck under semi

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in Columbus crash that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday evening. A 2001 Ford pickup was traveling westbound in the outside lane of a crowded 23rd Street when an eastbound Toyota Prius was attempting to turn left into the Sonic parking lot, according to Capt. Douglas Molczyk of the Columbus Police Department.
News Channel Nebraska

Rural Pilger woman hospitalized after one-vehicle crash

STANTON, Neb. -- An 18-year-old driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office responded to the crash at the Highway 32/15 junction around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Unger said the driver, a rural Pilger woman, was northbound...
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
iheart.com

Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
thebestmix1055.com

Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
1011now.com

Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus approves temporary use permit for potential AG Park casino

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Another Nebraska town is taking preliminary steps to possibly hosting casino games soon. The Columbus City Council this week approved a special use permit that would allow Caesars Entertainment to use AG Park as a temporary facility for gambling while they construct their planned Harrah's Casino on the town's west side.
goyotes.com

Grange transfers to South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota women's basketball head coach Kayla Karius has announced the addition of graduate transfer Madison Grange from Utah Valley. She will join the Coyotes this season for her final year of eligibility. "We are thrilled to welcome Madison and the Grange family to Vermillion!" said...
