TOTT - Support the Blue event
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Saturday, August 20th, the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding an event to raise money for local law enforcement and first responders. The third annual event will have something for everyone. from live bands, a silent auction and smoked pork with a...
Seven people interested in an open seat on Sioux City Public School District board
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City public school district says seven people have expressed interest in the open seat on the school board. That seat opened up by the resignation of Dr. Juli Albert earlier this month with a little over a year left in her term. The school board decided not to hold a special election for the seat and instead fill it by appointment.
South Sioux City Fire Rescue battling house fire; assisted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A home has been badly damaged in a fire Sunday in South Sioux City. South Sioux City Fire and Rescue were called to the home at 503 7th Avenue near the riverfront just after 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple calls of a home on fire.
Bishop Heelan received specialized training on active shooter situations
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan spoke to teachers and administrators at Bishop Heelan today giving them some specialized training on active shooter situations. Sheehan has provided the training to every school district in Woodbury County as a part of his S.A.V.E. Yourself Program. It teaches...
North working hard toward another winning season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Last fall, the Sioux City North Stars were able to turn things around from previous years, winning three of their last four games in 2021 to finish the football season with a 6-3 record. The group at North now looks to carry that momentum into...
Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra to perform at the Orpheum on Sunday
A new musical ensemble is set to make its debut this weekend. The Sioux City Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform its first show Sunday afternoon in the Orpheum Theatre alongside the professionals of the Symphony. Ahead of the concert members of the Youth Orchestra have been learning from the pros in a three-day camp.
Sioux City Police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Sioux City. Sioux City Police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 4:13 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots being fired in that area. There, they found a man in the 1600...
Sioux City man found guilty of murdering roommate last August
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man faces decades in prison after being convicted of murdering his roommate. 53-year-old Robert Buel was found guilty by a Woodbury County jury Friday of second-degree murder in the death of 41- year- old Jason Lafferty last August 22nd as well as going armed with intent.
