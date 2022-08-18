Read full article on original website
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Man Wedges Maserati Under Highway While Running From The Cops
Just when you think you've seen it all... On the morning of April 13, a California Highway Patrol officer in the Oakland area tried to stop a Maserati Levante for speeding on the highway. Instead of pulling over and pleading his case or just taking the ticket, the driver of the luxury SUV decided to run from the officer. That decision ended with the Maserati stuck underneath the highway in one of the most bizarre chase aftermaths we’ve seen.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
KTVU FOX 2
Caught in act, suspect in catalytic theft freed by San Francisco cops
SAN FRANCISCO - It seemed like a slam dunk. Witnesses saw a catalytic converter theft in progress and called the cops. They came quick. Case closed? Well, not quite. It happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in San Francisco's Richmond District. Surveillance video shows a man backing a stolen Honda...
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS News
San Mateo County neighborhood racial segregation highest in region
A new study reveals that one in ten Bay Area neighborhoods is racially segregated with San Mateo County being the most divided. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-22)
Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol
PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.
Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area
BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
CA serial killer who admitted to 13 murders in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties dies in prison
Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he killed in a confessional booth, according to the Santa Cruz County district attorney's office.
KTVU FOX 2
Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill
DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
californiaglobe.com
BART Police Announce That They Will No Longer Use ‘Racist’ Suspect Determination
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) police announced on Thursday that it will no longer use the term “excited delirium” due to it being linked to past deaths of minorities during police incidents. The decision dates to earlier this year when the Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) released a...
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) -- Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.
Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
padailypost.com
Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation
Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
