ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motorious

Man Wedges Maserati Under Highway While Running From The Cops

Just when you think you've seen it all... On the morning of April 13, a California Highway Patrol officer in the Oakland area tried to stop a Maserati Levante for speeding on the highway. Instead of pulling over and pleading his case or just taking the ticket, the driver of the luxury SUV decided to run from the officer. That decision ended with the Maserati stuck underneath the highway in one of the most bizarre chase aftermaths we’ve seen.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
San Mateo, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Millbrae, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
San Mateo, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Labor Day Weekend#Kron On#Smpd#Dmv
KRON4 News

Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Five arrested in Petaluma saturation patrol

PETALUMA - Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department.The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since January 1, 2022. During the same period in the previous year, 93 DUI arrests were made.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
BROADMOOR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Credit card skimmers found in Daly City, Morgan Hill

DALY CITY, Calif. - Police on the Peninsula and South Bay are warning citizens of credit card skimmers found in stores and ATMs. They were specifically found in Broadmoor, an unincorporated area of Daly City, and Morgan Hill, police said. Broadmoor police responded to a fraud report at the 7-Eleven...
DALY CITY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Motorcycle flies off the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A motorcycle flew off the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist was struck by a Mini Cooper when the car was merging into the fast lane, and the bike flew off the bridge, though the motorcyclist stayed on the bridge, Officer Mark […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation

Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy