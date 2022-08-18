Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
Black women are treated differently during pregnancy in N.J., and it’s killing them
Azia Bowser-Clarke thought that as a successful attorney, she would have the best possible care when she delivered her newborn. But as her 2021 pregnancy progressed, the Jersey City resident said her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns and put her on so much medication that she could not form a sentence. Eventually, her son arrived safely, but Bowser-Clarke experienced complications after labor that extended her hospital stay.
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Renna Media
ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal
At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
essexnewsdaily.com
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley Public School District announces new administrators
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Parents Registration is Open for Toms River Recreation’s After School Program
Yes, it is still summer, but before you know it we will be back to school and back to a normal work schedule and parents will be looking for creative and positive programs for their children to do after school. Don’t miss the opportunity to sign your child up for our Toms River Youth Services After-School Program. Registration is now open. Don't wait too long because these programs fill fast in Toms River. We received the details from Mayor Hill's office in Toms River Township.
NJ experts say see-through backpacks may do more harm than good
An ethics expert and a gun violence researcher out of Rutgers-Camden suggest a new district-wide policy in South River is short sighted and likely an ineffective way to keep students safe. Requiring that all backpacks be see-through may be less expensive than hiring security or installing metal detectors, they say,...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
Imagination Station Playground in Roxbury NJ
If you are looking for a park for the entire family this is the park for you. Horseshoe Lake Recreation Complex is a beautiful site with more than enough activities to keep the family busy for the day. Imagination Station playground is a star attraction on this complex which provides hours of fun for children of all ages.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
ucnj.org
Spotted Lanternfly Update: Act Now to Prevent Breeding
Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer. Union County residents can take steps now to help prevent spotted lanternflies from breeding in the fall, and help to reduce the habitat for next year’s nymphs.
All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion
Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
