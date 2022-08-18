ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

NJ.com

Black women are treated differently during pregnancy in N.J., and it’s killing them

Azia Bowser-Clarke thought that as a successful attorney, she would have the best possible care when she delivered her newborn. But as her 2021 pregnancy progressed, the Jersey City resident said her doctors and nurses ignored her concerns and put her on so much medication that she could not form a sentence. Eventually, her son arrived safely, but Bowser-Clarke experienced complications after labor that extended her hospital stay.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal

At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
CLARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Nutley Public School District announces new administrators

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Public School District has appointed five new district administrators this summer. Brooke Benavides was named principal of Lincoln School; Jackie Devore was named K-12 coordinator of physical education, health and wellness; Michael Gurrieri was named K-12 coordinator of English/language arts; Craig Jandoli was named Nutley High School vice principal; and Jenna Rubino was named K-12 coordinator of science.
NUTLEY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday

It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Parents Registration is Open for Toms River Recreation’s After School Program

Yes, it is still summer, but before you know it we will be back to school and back to a normal work schedule and parents will be looking for creative and positive programs for their children to do after school. Don’t miss the opportunity to sign your child up for our Toms River Youth Services After-School Program. Registration is now open. Don't wait too long because these programs fill fast in Toms River. We received the details from Mayor Hill's office in Toms River Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Imagination Station Playground in Roxbury NJ

If you are looking for a park for the entire family this is the park for you. Horseshoe Lake Recreation Complex is a beautiful site with more than enough activities to keep the family busy for the day. Imagination Station playground is a star attraction on this complex which provides hours of fun for children of all ages.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
ucnj.org

Spotted Lanternfly Update: Act Now to Prevent Breeding

Spotted lanternfly infestations begin with the appearance of small, beetle-like nymphs in the spring, which transform into large, destructive hopping insects over the summer. Union County residents can take steps now to help prevent spotted lanternflies from breeding in the fall, and help to reduce the habitat for next year’s nymphs.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

All 24 Middlesex County school districts should close on the Diwali holiday | Opinion

Hindus are urging for a Diwali holiday in all 24 public school districts of Middlesex County. Schools have declared holidays around other religious days, so why not Diwali?. Although traditions vary, Diwali celebrations usually include families and friends gathering for worship at home shrines and visiting the temple. Additionally, there are feasts, the sharing of gifts, decorating hands with henna designs, fireworks, and the lighting of diyas — small lamps usually made from clay that symbolize goodness and purity. Lighting them denotes triumph over darkness, connecting to the light. We also draw intricate, colorful designs called rangolis and place them around the home to honor the festival and welcome good luck.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

