Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
NJ experts say see-through backpacks may do more harm than good
An ethics expert and a gun violence researcher out of Rutgers-Camden suggest a new district-wide policy in South River is short sighted and likely an ineffective way to keep students safe. Requiring that all backpacks be see-through may be less expensive than hiring security or installing metal detectors, they say,...
The world’s largest ball pit is coming to New Jersey
I don’t know whether to be impressed or repulsed, but either way, the largest ball pit in the world is coming to New Jersey. The ball pit is part of a traveling attraction called “Bounce the Mall.”. What is it?. Co-founder Cameron Craig describes the experience itself as...
Relics, statue of St. Pio on display in Newark, NJ in September
NEWARK — Born Francesco Forgione in Italy in 1887, the famed Catholic priest who became known as "Padre Pio" was canonized by Pope St. John Paul II two decades ago. In 1918, St. Pio became the first priest in the history of the Catholic Church to receive the stigmata wounds borne by Jesus Christ during his crucifixion.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show Will Glow in Brick NJ Starting in September
Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this. There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it. I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Plan of Succession: 2022 Long Branch High School Football Preview
Coaching changes at the high school level often mean 16 and 17-year-old players learning new systems and new coaching personalities and when the outgoing coach was an institution for nearly half-a-century like Dan George was at Long Branch, the adjustment figures to be especially pronounced. In many ways, however, the...
If You’re Feeling Sarcastic You Can Thank This Carlstadt, NJ Brewery
Did it feel a little more sarcastic around the Garden State yesterday?. New Jersey is known for a lot of things; amazing pizza, beaches, lush greenery, the occasional crazy driver on the Parkway, and of course sarcasm. Before living in New Jersey, I went to college in West Chester Pennsylvania,...
Manalapan, NJ man hauled in $1-million in Covid-19 investment fraud scheme
A Manalapan man is looking at decades in prison after being arrested and charged for running a Covid-19 related financial scheme that defrauded people out of a combined $1,000,000.00. The details of the Monmouth County man's Covid-19 related fraud scheme was laid out by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. The...
Could This Be The Next Flavored Coffee at Wawa’s in Ocean County, NJ?
If I say "Wawa" chances are you reply hoagies, coffee, or gas. For me the answer is coffee. I am a big fan of Wawa coffee and have been going to the chain for coffee for years. Wawa coffee is always fresh and always good. When it comes to my...
NJ cop was a would-be strangler who terrorized girlfriend, police say
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A Trenton police officer was charged with child endangerment and strangling his girlfriend, who police say he had threatened to kill on several occasions. Township police filed the charges against officer Elijah Mitchell, 28, after becoming aware on Aug. 4 of incidents starting in March. Mitchell...
