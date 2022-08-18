ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Emergency Services graduates several EMTs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville has several new first responders ready to help in an emergency. JC Carnessali is one of seven academy recruits who completed the EMT program through Metro Louisville, and he graduated Valedictorian of his class. “I am ready for the long hours, the long days...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham County denies gun range application after residents share concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County government officials heard neighbors concerns about a proposed gun range and denied the company's application. Dozen of people for and against the proposed sporting range in Westport spoke during an hourslong meeting of the Oldham County board of adjustments Thursday night. Developers wanted to...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

KSP investigating 'situation' at the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a "situation" that took place at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, according to fair officials. According to MetroSafe, a report of shots fired came in at around 9:20 p.m., near the Midway. In a statement from the state fair,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash that happened in Grayson County, Kentucky, say police. Kentucky State Police said Post Four troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision around 8:30 a.m. near the 103 mile marker of Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County. Their...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS adding audio enhancement technology to all classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By the end of the 2022-23 school year, Jefferson County Public Schools will have audio enhancement systems in every classroom. The school district announced the new feature on Friday, saying that the systems amplify teacher and student voices along with aiding security. “The best thing is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Motorcyclist dies in Larue County crash, police say

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hodgenville on Thursday. According to Hodgenville Police Department, the crash happened just before noon in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway. Early reports indicate that an SUV traveling south on...
HODGENVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY

