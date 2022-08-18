Read full article on original website
Louisville Metro leaders discuss future of west Louisville neighborhoods with residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — West Louisville neighborhood council members held a town hall Saturday afternoon urging residents to come out and talk with them. Councilmembers Angela Bowens, Donna Purvis, Jecorey Arthur and council president David James spent the afternoon at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center hosting discussions and answering questions.
Tensions flare at Lake Forest meeting to discuss concrete batch plant coming to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lake Forest residents asked questions and voiced their concerns to local leaders over a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown. "I applaud all of you for being up here because every single person in here has a huge problem with what's going on across the street," one resident said.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services graduates several EMTs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Louisville has several new first responders ready to help in an emergency. JC Carnessali is one of seven academy recruits who completed the EMT program through Metro Louisville, and he graduated Valedictorian of his class. “I am ready for the long hours, the long days...
Volunteers clean Iroquois Park; plan to clean up more area parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends of Iroquois Park were out bright and early Saturday morning helping to clean up the park. The group spent several hours picking up trash, as well as cleaning out a homeless encampment area. Volunteers say it's important to keep the park clean so that everyone...
Oldham County denies gun range application after residents share concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County government officials heard neighbors concerns about a proposed gun range and denied the company's application. Dozen of people for and against the proposed sporting range in Westport spoke during an hourslong meeting of the Oldham County board of adjustments Thursday night. Developers wanted to...
Woman's body pulled from Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials pulled a body from the Ohio River near downtown on Friday. Watch video from the scene in the player above. According to Louisville Metro police, they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and River Road after a body had been spotted.
Zoneton Fire Department donates fire truck to Eastern Kentucky flood victims
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Zoneton Fire Department, known in the area for their Christmas firetruck, is channeling their inner Santa Claus. The department has decided to donate a Pumper Fire Truck to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was recently devastated by flooding. Deputy Chief Tracey...
KSP investigating 'situation' at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a "situation" that took place at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, according to fair officials. According to MetroSafe, a report of shots fired came in at around 9:20 p.m., near the Midway. In a statement from the state fair,...
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash that happened in Grayson County, Kentucky, say police. Kentucky State Police said Post Four troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision around 8:30 a.m. near the 103 mile marker of Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County. Their...
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
Hardin County traffic stop leads to big drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a simple traffic violation: Rolling through a stop sign. Deputy Mack Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, was on patrol that July morning and pulled over the driver. "Simple traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws can sometimes lead to bigger things," Slack said. Based...
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
JCPS adding audio enhancement technology to all classrooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By the end of the 2022-23 school year, Jefferson County Public Schools will have audio enhancement systems in every classroom. The school district announced the new feature on Friday, saying that the systems amplify teacher and student voices along with aiding security. “The best thing is...
LMPD: 2 people shot in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people, believed to be teens, are in the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 200 block of South 43rd Street, according to LMPD. According to...
Motorcyclist dies in Larue County crash, police say
HODGENVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Hodgenville on Thursday. According to Hodgenville Police Department, the crash happened just before noon in the 4000 block of New Jackson Highway. Early reports indicate that an SUV traveling south on...
Man dies after being shot several times Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died after being shot several times in Chickasaw Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. That is just the west of the section of Interstate 264 called the Shawnee Expressway.
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
Police: Pre-teen girl struck by car in Hikes Point area is in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pre-teen girl was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car, police said. According to Louisville Metro police, the girl, believed to be in the sixth grade, was struck just before 7 a.m. as she tried to walk across Breckenridge Lane at Hikes lanes.
