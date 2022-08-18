Read full article on original website
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Plan of Succession: 2022 Long Branch High School Football Preview
Coaching changes at the high school level often mean 16 and 17-year-old players learning new systems and new coaching personalities and when the outgoing coach was an institution for nearly half-a-century like Dan George was at Long Branch, the adjustment figures to be especially pronounced. In many ways, however, the...
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Delinquent Passaic Valley Water accounts in NJ to be shut off Monday
More than five months after New Jersey's two-year, COVID-era moratorium on utility shutoffs was lifted, the Passaic Valley Water Commission is telling its customers that discontinuing service for delinquent accounts is about to resume. The utility said Friday that shutoffs would begin again on Monday, Aug. 22, and late fees...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
This Atlantic City, NJ Coffee Shop Is Run Out Of a Garage And Sounds Absolutely Delicious
There's something about coffee at the beach that just feels right. On Sunday mornings, I love filling my wawa to go mug up with the Folgers that I set to brew the night before. Add a little creamer, no sugar, and then pour in the good stuff!. After that, just...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10
It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
Parents Registration is Open for Toms River Recreation’s After School Program
Yes, it is still summer, but before you know it we will be back to school and back to a normal work schedule and parents will be looking for creative and positive programs for their children to do after school. Don’t miss the opportunity to sign your child up for our Toms River Youth Services After-School Program. Registration is now open. Don't wait too long because these programs fill fast in Toms River. We received the details from Mayor Hill's office in Toms River Township.
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show Will Glow in Brick NJ Starting in September
Hey Stranger Things fans, you're going to love this. There's a FREE Stranger Things themed Halloween Light Show in Brick Township that kicks off in September and runs through Halloween and you're not going to want to miss it. I stumbled across it on Facebook when I saw that a...
Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday
It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has returned to New Jersey
After a 15 year run and eventually closing of his Bobby Flay Steak House at the Borgata last year, the celebrity TV chef didn’t wait too long to get back in the Garden State and now heads back to Atlantic City to open Bobby’s Burgers at his new home at Harrah’s Resort.
Could This Be The Next Flavored Coffee at Wawa’s in Ocean County, NJ?
If I say "Wawa" chances are you reply hoagies, coffee, or gas. For me the answer is coffee. I am a big fan of Wawa coffee and have been going to the chain for coffee for years. Wawa coffee is always fresh and always good. When it comes to my...
