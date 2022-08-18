ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

94.3 The Point

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
94.3 The Point

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
94.3 The Point

Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10

It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
94.3 The Point

Parents Registration is Open for Toms River Recreation's After School Program

Yes, it is still summer, but before you know it we will be back to school and back to a normal work schedule and parents will be looking for creative and positive programs for their children to do after school. Don’t miss the opportunity to sign your child up for our Toms River Youth Services After-School Program. Registration is now open. Don't wait too long because these programs fill fast in Toms River. We received the details from Mayor Hill's office in Toms River Township.
94.3 The Point

Newark, NJ Walk to End Violence is Saturday

It will be a good day weather-wise for Newark's 13-mile citywide peace walk Saturday. The march led by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka steps off at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street in the South Ward in front of Weequahic High School at 2 p.m. It will make its way through the rest of the city's wards as a call to action against gun violence.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

