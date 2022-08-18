Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old shot by police in Atlanta | What we know
Police said this started as a drug deal that officers witnesses. Police said the 18-year-old tried to climb a fence with a gun in his hand.
Police investigating shooting in Atlanta near Spelman College
ATLANTA — There was an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night in downtown Atlanta, police say. Police say the officer and the suspect are Ok. The incident occurred in downtown Atlanta near Spelman College, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police closed down several...
Atlanta police investigate officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Texaco gas station on Northside Drive and Greensferry Avenue. “We heard bop, bop, bop, bop,” Candie Green said. Green said she heard the gunshots on Saturday night near the Texaco gas station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidentally went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard Sunday afternoon. However, Lovejoy Police said that a 29-year-old man in the store accidentally shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.
Nappy Roots, Fish Scales, Kidnapped, Robbed And Shot In Atlanta
It seems like the world has gone buck wild coming out of the pandemic, where the hearing of mass shootings, car-jackings in broad daylight, police brutality, racism on high and senseless murders in the news everyday, all day. It doesn’t seem like anywhere is safe anymore nor no matter who you are. As it is now being reported that, ‘Nappy Roots’ member Fish scales was kidnapped, robbed, shot and left in front of his own brewery in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed teen shot by undercover Atlanta officers, police say
ATLANTA - A drug deal led to gunfire, landing a teenager in the hospital with charges. An unidentified suspect was shot by undercover officers in the buttocks on Saturday evening in SW Atlanta, Atlanta police say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct its own review of the officer-involved shooting...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man killed outside Gwinnett sports bar
A man killed outside a Gwinnett County sports bar early Saturday morning, police said. The Gwinnett Police said officers responded to Sportstime Bar & Grille.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Greatest day' for family after suspect in 18-year-old's 1994 murder finally caught
ATLANTA — Friday night, the grieving loved ones of an Atlanta teen who was shot and killed nearly 28 years ago went to sleep, for the first time since 1994, knowing that the fugitive who was accused of killing him is finally in jail. The suspect was on the...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot to death at Gwinnett County sports bar, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County sports bar and restaurant. Police said, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Sportstime Bar and Grille on Satellite Boulevard and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
WXIA 11 Alive
Family hands out fliers at Piedmont Park in search for missing Allahnia Lenoir
For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen walking into an apartment complex along Peachtree Street.
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
CBS 46
Man found guilty of killing 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near Atlanta mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing a 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near a mall in Buckhead in 2020 has been found guilty on all counts by a Fulton County jury. Daquan Reed was reportedly upset after he was robbed after leaving Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps...
Street racers block interstate in Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Dozens of cars blocked the downtown connector in Atlanta overnight in order to lay drag on the highway. In footage, tire marks can be seen on the ground in the northbound lanes at I-75, I-85 split right after the 17th street bridge. Several people can also be...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
Heavy police, SWAT presence on block of Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA — A section of Peachtree Street in Midtown was blocked by a heavy police and SWAT presence Friday afternoon. The road has since reopened, but there are still numerous officers in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police would give few...
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
New security protocols placed at Subway after worker was killed over too much mayo on sandwich
ATLANTA — Months after police say a customer shot two employees for putting too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, the downtown Atlanta Subway where the shooting occurred is getting ready to reopen. In June, two employees were shot at the Subway restaurant on Northside Drive, leaving 26-year-old Brittany Macon...
Girl who shot herself in back of mother’s car while riding down I-85 laid to rest
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There were heavy hearts and unanswered questions as a family remembered a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon. Her mother had to watch the service from jail. Kendall Lewis found her mother’s gun and shot herself along Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County...
