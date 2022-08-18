ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach

I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List

There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ flashback: Christmas Down the Shore pics from back in the day

Now that Thanksgiving has ended and all that is left are the leftovers, we turn our thoughts to Christmas. Growing up in Union City, I used to love the way Bergenline Avenue was decorated all through the city with the wires that ran across the streets connected by the telephone poles would have different decorations like Santa Claus or Noel or candy canes. But that was Union City.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

