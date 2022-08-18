Read full article on original website
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks found safe
PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
Two car accidents along slick roads in New Jersey town on Wednesday afternoon
There was some unpleasant weather moving across New Jersey on Wednesday and it led to some slick roads including in Stafford Township where police said two separate accidents occurred. The first of the two reported accidents on Wednesday occurred around 12:40 pm. Stafford Police said that 41-year-old Aaron Osborne of...
NJ weather: Next two storms systems will also be rainmakers
As promised, Thursday was an unpleasant, windy, and wet weather day, from start to finish. Top wind gusts reached 47 mph in a few spots. Top rainfall total was just over an inch, in Passaic County. We'll catch two quiet — although unseasonably chilly — days now, before our next...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
NJ weather: First weekend of December starts wet, ends dry
Friday will be unseasonably cool, but otherwise fine. The big weather headline here is a storm system that will drive in another round of rain and wind, making for a damp n' dreary start to the weekend. But there's nothing overly concerning or extreme. Definitely no snow. And the entire weekend will not be a washout.
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
NJ State Police trooper catches woman falling from overpass
A State Police trooper was literally in the right place at the right time on the Atlantic City Expressway Thursday afternoon. The westbound lanes and shoulders of the highway were closed around 1:30 p.m. at Exit 41 in Winslow Township when a woman threatened to jump off the overpass. Crisis...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
NJ flashback: Christmas Down the Shore pics from back in the day
Now that Thanksgiving has ended and all that is left are the leftovers, we turn our thoughts to Christmas. Growing up in Union City, I used to love the way Bergenline Avenue was decorated all through the city with the wires that ran across the streets connected by the telephone poles would have different decorations like Santa Claus or Noel or candy canes. But that was Union City.
