Logan, UT

Herald-Journal

Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves

NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road

Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
MILLVILLE, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan

NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
LOGAN, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
City
Logan, UT
Herald-Journal

Marler, Frankie Oleta (Morley)

Marler Frankie Oleta Morley Marler 80 Logan, UT passed away August 18, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com .
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

New In-N-Out restaurant opens close to eastern Idaho

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out opened its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the...
ksl.com

High school football: Week 2 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 2 high school football games across the state. There might be something brewing in Farmington; at the very least head coach Daniel Coats sure thinks so. Why did we choose this game?. For Davis County...
FARMINGTON, UT
#Logan River#S Club#Golf Course
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
ABC4

POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

30 firefighters respond to Ogden apartment complex fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Fire Department crews responded to a three-story apartment complex fire Saturday morning. At approximately 12:39 a.m., fire crews were dispatched on reports of an apartment fire at the 3400 block of Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Fire units arrived on scene to discover the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames. […]
OGDEN, UT
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Elko Daily Free Press

Passenger dies in crash on I-80 near Winnemucca

ELKO – A Utah woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about eight miles east of Winnemucca at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 6. Their preliminary investigation determined that a Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling west in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver drove of the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
ksl.com

Walking the walk in Ogden

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive? Well, Vessel Kitchen’s co-founder Nick Gradinger says they’ve been able to do it and they’re even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary. Utah-born, […]
FARMINGTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Nevada Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed Logan woman

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan woman died earlier this month in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday, Aug. 19, about the accident, which happened Aug. 6, about eight miles east of Winnemucca.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

