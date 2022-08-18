Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Tough home opener for Wolves
NORTH LOGAN — It was not the home opener the Wolves were hoping for. The defense hung in for a while, picking off three Pleasant Grove passes in the first half. But the 6A Vikings eventually started connecting with their own players on passes. Green Canyon could never really get on track offensively Friday night.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks, Bobcats fall on road
Going on the road is never easy and especially against stiff competition. The Riverhawks and Bobcats were both roughed up Friday night at 5A schools. Sky View fell behind early and could never recover in a 45-20 loss to Wasatch. Ridgeline actually scored first, but also found itself in a hole by halftime and lost 43-20.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs, Grizzlies fare well defensively in wins
T wasn’t the offensive performance Mountain Crest was hoping for in its home opener, but it didn’t matter. That’s because the Mustangs were downright stingy defensively — just like they were in last week’s 27-0 road victory over Hurricane.
cachevalleydaily.com
Traveling Tabernacle set up and accepting visitors in Logan
NORTH LOGAN – The Preston area members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were out in force Wednesday to guide the public through the Traveling Tabernacle, located at 1550 N. 400 E. in Logan. The Traveling Tabernacle is scheduled to be in Logan until Monday, September 26, and each of the 40 LDS stakes in the region have wards assigned to volunteer at the exhibit for a day.
Herald-Journal
Marler, Frankie Oleta (Morley)
Marler Frankie Oleta Morley Marler 80 Logan, UT passed away August 18, 2022. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Barrera's golden goal lifts Stangs past Griffins
HYRUM — It was an, at times, frustrating 90-plus minutes in the attack for the Mustangs, but they were persistent and finally got their breakthrough three minutes into second overtime. And what a breakthrough it was.
eastidahonews.com
New In-N-Out restaurant opens close to eastern Idaho
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Burger lovers, get ready as uber-popular fast food chain In-N-Out opens in another Utah city this week. Beloved burger franchise In-N-Out opened its newest location in Logan on Aug. 17. The new restaurant is located at 404 N. Main Street and will mark the...
ksl.com
High school football: Week 2 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 2 high school football games across the state. There might be something brewing in Farmington; at the very least head coach Daniel Coats sure thinks so. Why did we choose this game?. For Davis County...
KUTV
High School Football: Roy Comes Up Big Against Fremont, Plus 12 Other Matchups
8/19/2022 — ( KUTV) - In Week 2 of the high school football season Roy jumped out to a 17-0 lead on Fremont and cruised to a 13 point win on Friday Night Rivals. Watch the game highlights right here, along with 12 other matchups from around the state.
In-N-Out Burger opening Wednesday near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — In-N-Out Burger gave one day’s notice for the much anticipated Wednesday opening of its new Logan restaurant. In a press release made available to the news media on Tuesday morning, the fast-food chain offered the following details about the local outlet: “Andrew Minnis, who has been a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 404 N. Main Street. The restaurant will...
POLICE: Utahn killed in Nevada crash
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – A resident of Logan, Utah is dead as a result of a car crash in Nevada. The Nevada State Police (NSP) report that Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division (HPD) responded to reports of a crash on Interstate-80 near state mile marker 186 in Humboldt County on August 6 at […]
30 firefighters respond to Ogden apartment complex fire
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Fire Department crews responded to a three-story apartment complex fire Saturday morning. At approximately 12:39 a.m., fire crews were dispatched on reports of an apartment fire at the 3400 block of Washington Blvd. in Ogden, Utah. Fire units arrived on scene to discover the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames. […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Passenger dies in crash on I-80 near Winnemucca
ELKO – A Utah woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. Nevada State Police were called to the scene about eight miles east of Winnemucca at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 6. Their preliminary investigation determined that a Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling west in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver drove of the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.
ksl.com
Walking the walk in Ogden
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Ogden's abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you're visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there's always a bit more to do while you're here, so plan some extra time.
WWII plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue
A vintage, World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.
Local restaurant defies the odds amid the pandemic and inflation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With inflation prices continuing to affect just about every industry, on top of a pandemic and employee shortage, how are businesses able to thrive? Well, Vessel Kitchen’s co-founder Nick Gradinger says they’ve been able to do it and they’re even opening more locations as they celebrate their 6th anniversary. Utah-born, […]
Gephardt Daily
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed Logan woman
WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Logan woman died earlier this month in a car crash on Interstate 80 in Humboldt County, Nevada. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol released a statement on Friday, Aug. 19, about the accident, which happened Aug. 6, about eight miles east of Winnemucca.
Herald-Journal
County executive floats on-campus housing as partial solution to Logan housing issues
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council, along with members from the affordable housing task force, discussed the possibility of additional on-campus student housing as a partial solution to Logan’s housing problems. Cache County executive David Zook said Logan is already doing many of the ideas suggested...
POLICE: Plane crashes in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane reportedly crashed at Skypark Airport in Woods Cross on Tuesday. Company 85 with the South Davis Metro Fire Service Area responded to the scene of the crash. According to representatives, a fuel leak was the cause of the accident. The agency states that no injuries were reported as […]
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
