Asbury Park, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview

For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
KEYPORT, NJ
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Rutgers football players 'spent $450,000 in lavish DoorDash deliveries', paid for by their university and New Jersey taxpayers... with orders including Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, pizza and chicken wings!

Rutgers football players reportedly spent more than $450,000 on DoorDash for meals and other items - on the university's dime - from May 2021 through June of this year, according to an investigation from the Bergen Record. The practice of allowing the players to expense food orders started during the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers Wrestling makes a coaching move

Rutgers wrestling has made a change in the coaching ranks as Joe Pollard has been promoted to the role of assistant coach. Rutgers recently saw former NCAA national champion Anthony Ashnault move on from his assistant coaching role at Rutgers in favor of a freestyle wrestling career. Pollard steps in as a seasoned veteran having spent the previous 11 years with Rutgers wrestling. Over the last five years, Pollard has been the director of operations for Rutgers wrestling.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

