A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Plan of Succession: 2022 Long Branch High School Football Preview
Coaching changes at the high school level often mean 16 and 17-year-old players learning new systems and new coaching personalities and when the outgoing coach was an institution for nearly half-a-century like Dan George was at Long Branch, the adjustment figures to be especially pronounced. In many ways, however, the...
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview
For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
The Ring Magazine
WATCH: Bantamweight Emmanuel ‘Salserito’ Rodriguez on KO win over Frank Gonzalez
ATLANTIC CITY — Bantamweight prospect Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez had no trouble in his first ten-round assignment, knocking Frank Gonzalez down three times to win by fourth round stoppage on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Rodriguez (12-0, 7 knockouts) of Newark, N.J. by way of...
REVEALED: Rutgers football players 'spent $450,000 in lavish DoorDash deliveries', paid for by their university and New Jersey taxpayers... with orders including Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, pizza and chicken wings!
Rutgers football players reportedly spent more than $450,000 on DoorDash for meals and other items - on the university's dime - from May 2021 through June of this year, according to an investigation from the Bergen Record. The practice of allowing the players to expense food orders started during the...
Rutgers Wrestling makes a coaching move
Rutgers wrestling has made a change in the coaching ranks as Joe Pollard has been promoted to the role of assistant coach. Rutgers recently saw former NCAA national champion Anthony Ashnault move on from his assistant coaching role at Rutgers in favor of a freestyle wrestling career. Pollard steps in as a seasoned veteran having spent the previous 11 years with Rutgers wrestling. Over the last five years, Pollard has been the director of operations for Rutgers wrestling.
Thank the deli gods, Hobby’s has finally reopened. Is it as good as we remember? | review
Like many New Jersey restaurants, the iconic Newark sandwich shop Hobby’s Deli shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the rest of the industry began to reopen in the summer of 2020, the Brick City institution bided its time and remained closed. But after lengthy and costly renovations, the...
Jersey shore 'Yappy Hour' draws big crowds of dogs and owners to Asbury Park
The dog-friendly happy hour is held three days a week at Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.
Toms River’s AMC Movie Theater To Close Its Doors
TOMS RIVER – Theater goers had the choice of seeing Back to the Future III, Glory, Pretty Woman, Driving Miss Daisy, House Party, Hunt For Red October, Fire Birds, Cadillac Man and Bird on A Wire when the Loews Seacourt 10 opened to the public in 1990. You could...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Photos: Actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey Shore Waterfront Mansion Demolished
LAVALLETTE, NJ – For decades, Joe Pesci’s spacious waterfront mansion filled with Hollywood memorabilia has...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP
Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
Boat hits lands and throws 7 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
Toms River School Superintendent’s Excuse for Cancelling Columbus Day Doesn’t Add Up
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Regional School District Superintendent Michael Citta, the number two...
Shore Sports Network
