Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Related
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Sad cat ‘Fishtopher’ gets adopted in NJ after shelter profile goes viral
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — After looking so sad and depressed that he went viral, a South Jersey cat has landed a new home in time for the holidays. "Fishtopher" is a 5-year-old male domestic shorthair and Bengal mix, according to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood. A profile...
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach
I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
Family Owned And Beloved Bakery Expanding to Freehold, New Jersey
So many of us have childhood memories of the corner bakery. The free smells would waft through the air, summoning you to come inside. No one loves a cannoli more than this girl and now we have another authentic place for you to get the best. Get ready to have powdered sugar all over your clothes, because your first bite is waiting in Freehold, New Jersey.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Homicide arrest: Sayreville, NJ man ran over victim multiple times, cops say
OLD BRIDGE — Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Middletown man who was allegedly run over multiple times by the same driver in a parking lot on Tuesday. At around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest of...
Delicious Italian Bakery Plans To Open A Gelato Shop In Freehold, NJ
There's a new Bakery that just opened in New Jersey, and it sounds pretty delicious!. Of course, Jersey is home to some fantastic bakeries. 502 Bakery in Brick is one of my favorites. You also have Fumosa Brothers in Ortley who still use an old-fashioned bread slicer which is pretty...
Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks found safe
PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Here’s Why New Jersey Made A National List Of Best Places To Vacation
Do you already have that vacation itch as we get settled into another New Jersey winter?. I know my wife and I are already thinking about places we can go in the New Year to get away for a little bit. We've thrown a few ideas around like New Orleans,...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Two car accidents along slick roads in New Jersey town on Wednesday afternoon
There was some unpleasant weather moving across New Jersey on Wednesday and it led to some slick roads including in Stafford Township where police said two separate accidents occurred. The first of the two reported accidents on Wednesday occurred around 12:40 pm. Stafford Police said that 41-year-old Aaron Osborne of...
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
NJ weather: Next two storms systems will also be rainmakers
As promised, Thursday was an unpleasant, windy, and wet weather day, from start to finish. Top wind gusts reached 47 mph in a few spots. Top rainfall total was just over an inch, in Passaic County. We'll catch two quiet — although unseasonably chilly — days now, before our next...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
NJ flashback: Christmas Down the Shore pics from back in the day
Now that Thanksgiving has ended and all that is left are the leftovers, we turn our thoughts to Christmas. Growing up in Union City, I used to love the way Bergenline Avenue was decorated all through the city with the wires that ran across the streets connected by the telephone poles would have different decorations like Santa Claus or Noel or candy canes. But that was Union City.
These Are New Jersey’s Top Five Favorite Side Dishes For Christmas
We recently learned the very disturbing fact that stuffing was New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I mean, are we really accepting wet croutons as our top side? I personally find that hard to believe when mashed potatoes are on the table but who am I to argue with science?
This is New Jersey’s favorite snack food, study says
We’re in what is probably the most indulgent time of the year in terms of food and drink. Thanksgiving weekend is over, which is four straight days of eating, and now we’re in the Holiday party season. Then of course, there’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve, which both...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0