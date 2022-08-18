Read full article on original website
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’
Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
Olivia Newton-John’s Grease costar Didi Conn holds back tears as she tells all on star’s final days in sad GMA interview
OLIVIA Newton-John's Grease co-star and longtime friend Didi Conn held back tears while appearing on Good Morning America to talk about the star's final days. Newton-John died on Monday morning at her Ranch in Southern California surrounded by loved ones. In the GMA interview, Conn - who played Frenchy in...
Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John
When Olivia Newton-John first broke out in the early 1970s she was hitting the country charts with her first three albums, including her 1971 debut, If Not For You, a covers album of contemporary artists from the 1960s and early ’70s—from the title track, pulled from Bob Dylan’s 11th album New Morning in 1970 to the Kris Kristofferson- and Fred Foster-penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” later becoming a posthumous hit for Janis Joplin a year after her death.
Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’
Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Fashion experts on why Olivia Newton-John’s final Grease outfit was so iconic
Olivia Newton-John has died “peacefully” at the age of 73, and fans are remembering some of the most groundbreaking roles she played throughout her career.Few cinematic moments can beat the final scene of Grease, when Sandy (played by Newton-John) ditches her good girl pastel outfits and wins back Danny Zuko (John Travolta) wearing something completely different – a rock ‘n’ roll all-black ensemble with skintight trousers, a sexy Bardot top, leather jacket and bright red heels.The couple sing You’re The One That I Want, marking their place in movie history – and we’ve been obsessed with Sandy’s greaser girl outfit...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Grease's Stockard Channing pays tribute to 'lovely' Olivia Newton-John
Grease star Stockard Channing has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following news of her death. The actress, 78, starred alongside Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical extravaganza. Channing played Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies who took Newton-John’s mellow and modest Sandy under her wing when she started...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Passing Of Her “Special Friend” Olivia Newton-John: “So Happy That Our Lives Crossed Paths”
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to her late friend, Olivia Newton-John. Sadly, Olivia passed away yesterday morning at the age of 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer, which her husband John Easterling shared in a statement on her social platforms. He also confirmed that she passed away peacefully...
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Olivia Newton-John sold off her assets before her death to 'raise more money for charity'
Olivia Newton-John sold most of her assets following her stage four cancer diagnosis to invest more into her charity and cancer research, according to a source close to the late star. News.com.au reports that in 2019, a year after the Grease star received her latest cancer diagnosis, she began selling...
