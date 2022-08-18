ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Judge tells attorneys in dozens of Missouri Amtrak lawsuits to work together

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WM6NK_0hLRS7Hw00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of lawsuits have been filed in this summer’s deadly Amtrak crash and derailment in Mendon, Missouri. Now a judge has told the attorneys representing those passengers and other victims to work together.

Attorneys involved in those cases say the measure is fairly common in incidents with lots of people affected. But this shouldn’t be confused with a class-action lawsuit.

1 year later, answers still needed to solve KCK man’s killing at Matney Park

Three passengers and a dump truck driver were killed when an Amtrak train collided with that truck at the Mendon crossing in June. Since then their loved ones and many of the dozens of passengers and some crew members who were injured have filed lawsuits.

Most allege BNSF Railroad didn’t properly maintain the crossing, saying it was at an angle, too steep, with loose gravel, and reduced sight lines of trains approaching at speeds of 90 miles per hour. There also were no gates or crossing arms.

Now those cases are ready to move forward in Chariton County Circuit Court to what’s called the discovery phase, where they can deposition witnesses to get the facts and statements they’ll need at trial.

“There are certain facts about who is at fault, general liability, that are the same in all of these cases so we don’t want to wear out the witnesses by having to take their depositions numerous times,” Grant Davis said.

Davis is a Kansas City attorney who is representing more than 40 passengers. He is now working to organize a steering committee of attorneys to conduct that discovery for all plaintiff’s lawyers involved.

They’ll determine what’s relevant to all cases. After discovery the cases can then proceed individually with each plaintiff entitled to his or her own settlement or possible jury award of damages.

“This about bringing justice to those innocent folks that were victims of that negligence,” Jerry Schlichter, a St. Louis attorney representing nine passengers and two Amtrak conductors, said.

Though this is being done to try to speed up the process there’s debate about whether there could still be significant delays in these lawsuits.

Attorneys for the railroad want to wait for the full National Transportation Safety Board report before depositions. That could mean a delay of up to two years before things can even get going.

“The NTSB investigation is something we’d like to get results of,” Schlicter said arguing the materials used in the preliminary report could be made available now.

“We don’t need any report like the NTSB report to go forward with our cases,” Davis countered saying attorneys can conduct their own interviews to obtain the same findings.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
truecrimedaily

Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
bloomberglaw.com

Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit

A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Attorneys#Missouri Amtrak#Kck#Bnsf Railroad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NTSB
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy