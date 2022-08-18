ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Endangered sea turtles spotted on Louisiana’s coast, first time in 75 years

By Stacie Richard
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiSxX_0hLRRcKt00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – For the first time in 75 years, sea turtles have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge.

“Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important,” said CRPA Chairman Chip Kline. “As we develop and implement projects statewide, we are always keeping in mind what’s needed to preserve our communities and enhance wildlife habitat. Having this knowledge now allows us to make sure these turtles and other wildlife return to our shores year after year.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6pUC_0hLRRcKt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QiH6_0hLRRcKt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cprzj_0hLRRcKt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PYbk_0hLRRcKt00
Photo Courtesy of Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

The discovery of nesting sea turtles will help shape future restoration plans for the island and ensure sea turtle nesting habitat is preserved and improved.

According to CPRA, more than 53 sea turtles crawls have been documented and two live hatchings have been observed making their way to the water.

Additional nests may be discovered on the Chandeleur Islands as monitoring continues and hatchlings begin to emerge. The peak of sea turtles nesting season is June through July with young hatching 50 to 60 days later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
Jake Wells

Stimulus cash available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Endangered Sea Turtles#Chandeleur Islands#Crpa#Photo Courtesy#Cpra#Nexstar Medi
WWL

Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

LOUISIANA, USA — A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Louisiana

Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square. Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously or accidentally. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America.)
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy