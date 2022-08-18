Read full article on original website
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman suffers graze wound to the head while driving on Lake Shore Drive: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered a graze wound to her head while she was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive. At about 10:30 p.m., a 36-year-old woman was traveling southbound in her vehicle when she heard several...
Body pulled from Montrose Harbor is not person missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan, officials say
Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."
15-month-old girl missing from Marquette Park located: police
CHICAGO — A 15-month-old girl that was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, according to Chicago police. The child was last seen by family members around 10 a.m. Sunday inside her home in Marquette Park and was located around 11:45 a.m. Police did not provide any further information.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while walking in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
6-year-old child shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday. The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when someone opened fire. She was shot in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. There are no...
fox32chicago.com
15-month-old Chicago girl reported missing has been found
CHICAGO - A 15-month-old girl who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found, Chicago police said. This is an update from a previous story, which can be found below. A 15-month-old girl was reported missing from Marquette Park Sunday morning. London Ligon was last seen by family members inside...
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Garfield Park rallies for Treasure Hendrix, found dead from drug overdose in CPD officer's RV
Family and friends of Treasure Hendrix, who was found dead from a drug overdose in a CPD officer's RV, protested outside a Chicago police station.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed, 25 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the group was standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. Four other men, ranging in age from 31 to 56, were shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooting: 5 shot, 1 fatally in drive-by in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Five people were wounded by gunfire in a mass shooting on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the male victims were standing outside a home in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street when an occupant inside a passing vehicle fired shots. A 31-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Woman takes 4 shots to the torso in North Lawndale, suspect flees
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was standing outside in North Lawndale Sunday morning when she was shot by another woman. The victim was shot four times in the torso near the 4700 block of West 5th Avenue around 1:57 a.m. The known offender fled the scene and the victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
cwbchicago.com
Woman critically injured in Gold Coast shooting, police say
A woman was critically injured overnight when a man shot her inside a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old victim was in a parked car with a man and at least two other people when the couple began arguing around 2:30 a.m. During the altercation, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the left cheek. According to CPD, the incident appears to be domestic-related.
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of carjacking 3 victims in separate instances, shooting one victim in the leg
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking three different victims, shooting one of them, on multiple different days. Jamari Edwards, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm, one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking/discharging a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to...
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in Austin shootout
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. The men, 26 and 29, were outside around 11:38 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Division Street when they began exchanging gunfire with two other males, according to Chicago police. The 26-year-old was shot...
fox32chicago.com
200 skydivers to attempt world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Illinois - Two hundred skydivers will attempt to break a world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa starting on August 22. The goal is to create a 200-person "head-down vertical" formation. This will require ten aircraft flying at 19,000 feet, which will give them 60 seconds to complete the...
