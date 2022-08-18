Training sessions mobilize pro-life Kentuckians to vote 'yes for life' on Constitutional Amendment 2

Read full article on original website
Dusty Demons
3d ago
if all the effort & money that has gone into this issue was put into bc, sterilization procedures & education there would be little need for abortions.
Reply
3
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Louisiana’s latest popular ‘I voted’ stickers are out
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans artist Becky Fos said she was inspired to create the painting that has become the image of Louisiana’s latest “I voted” sticker by both her predecessors and her state’s own vibe. Fos, known as the “Happy Artist” for...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear provided a Team Kentucky update, which included information on the two women that are still missing from eastern Kentucky. Beshear stated that crews continue to look for two women, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff, from the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County.
wymt.com
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
4-Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. "Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions."
Beshear announces start of flood removal for "one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime"
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that crews will start removing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding. “Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways," the governor said. "Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime."
kentuckytoday.com
Department of Education fields the concerns of districts impacted by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During a virtual meeting with school superintendents affected by the eastern Kentucky flooding on Thursday, Education Commissioner Jason Glass told them the Department of Education is compiling list of their needs for a possible special legislative session next month. Glass was told that a primary...
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky’s high budget surplus keeps state on track for an income tax cut come January
Kentucky’s second highest budget surplus in history at more than $1 billion puts the state on “solid terms” to begin cutting the state income tax in January, says Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne. Osborne, R-Oldham County, said the surplus recorded at the end of the state’s fiscal...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
wymt.com
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Taylor County is one of the few Kentucky school districts in compliance with S.R.O. law
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Many of Kentucky's public school systems in the WHAS11 viewing area are short on School Resource Officers, a requirement by law. However, there are some districts starting this school year off with plenty of S.R.O.'s. Taylor County Schools is comprised of five public schools, and three...
Gov. Beshear cites progress in FEMA response to Kentucky flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear is pointing to signs of progress as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
wymt.com
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. Lidocaine is used by doctors to take away a person’s pain. Nurses at Dr. Tami Cassis’s Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Norton Commons said their suppliers started running of lidocaine about eight months ago.
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
kentuckytoday.com
COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map, which is issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a drop in the number of counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down by...
Comments / 7