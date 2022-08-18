ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Nearly 75% of Texas Public Schools Graded A or B in Latest School Ratings

TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
