A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
Nearly 75% of Texas Public Schools Graded A or B in Latest School Ratings
TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
State of Texas: Districts brace for new school year after record teacher resignations
What's behind the teacher shortage? To find out, our team obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students. Responses revealed how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages.
HISD parents prepare for new school year; district still hiring for several positions
HOUSTON — Summer is almost over for Houston’s largest school district, as Houston ISD students head back to class on Monday. Many parents spent the weekend getting ready for the start of school, but some are concerned about the readiness of the district. For Gisela Martinez and her...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Head of Texas School Safety Center talks about upcoming intruder audits
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The KVUE Defenders have been looking into school safety following the mass shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives in May. Inspectors are preparing to launch random intruder audits at Texas school campuses. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas School...
KHOU
State lawmaker says pulling books for review isn’t censorship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some public school libraries in Texas are now on the frontline in the ongoing culture wars. Officials in the Keller ISD yanked 41 books off the shelves throughout the district for further review after they were challenged by parents. That includes the Bible and “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation.”
KWTX
Texas public schools required to display “In God We Trust” posters if they are donated
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A new law requiring Texas schools to display donated “In God We Trust” posters is the latest move by Republican lawmakers to bring Christianity into taxpayer-funded institutions. Under the law, Senate Bill 797, which passed during last year’s legislative session, schools are required...
KVUE
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC).
KVUE
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott celebrates continuing jobs surge In Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge in the Lone Star State. Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month and for the ninth consecutive month smashed all previous records for total jobs at 13,513,100. Of note, the unemployment rate continued to fall to 4.0 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic in February 2020, even as the workforce in Texas continued to expand.
kagstv.com
Abbott, O'Rourke make stops in Central Texas this week
AUSTIN, Texas — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making the rounds in Central Texas this week. Gov. Abbott was in Temple on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting. He spoke about economic development in Texas and the importance of growing the state's economy in small and mid-size cities like Temple.
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
abc7amarillo.com
TX Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the "tampon tax"
AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads, and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support for eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raise $75K for 'Vote Beto!' billboards in Texas
The billboard echo Greg Abbott's words after Uvalde.
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In conservative Gillespie County, the elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation.
