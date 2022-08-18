ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rey Oaks, CA

Del Rey Oaks Police help man having mental health crisis

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Del Rey Oaks Police Department released footage from an incident involving a man having a mental health crisis outside of Safeway.

This incident happened on August 8, and police say a man was asking to be shot by police while holding a knife. Sgt. Nguyen told the man he was going to get him help, but he had to put the knife down, and he was not going to shoot him.

The person then threw the knife away and the situation ended without harm to anyone. The man was placed on a 5150 hold and transported to CHOMP, according to police.

"Our officers routinely attend de-escalation and mental health crisis training," said the Del Rey Oaks Police Department. "All officers are required to attend the 40-hour crisis Intervention Training (CIT) course and the California POST de-escalation course."

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
