Angels star Shohei Ohtani makes MLB history again after 4-for-5 day against Mariners

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

To no one's surprise, Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of another standout campaign.

On Wednesday, Ohtani had another Ohtani-like day at the plate against the Seattle Mariners, finishing 4-for-5 with a triple, home run and four RBI in an 11-7 loss.

Ohtani's triple in the seventh inning was the 20th of his career, which helped the two-way marvel make more baseball history. According to Stats By Stats, Ohtani joins Johnny Cooney as only the second player to record 20 career triples, and 20 career wins.

The 28-year-old is making a big case to win back-to-back AL MVP awards.

Ohtani is batting .259/.352/.504 with 26 home runs and 68 RBI in 113 games.

On the mound, Ohtani has been just as impressive. Over 20 starts, he's compiled a 10-7 record with a 2.69 ERA.

Ohtani's performance on the field hasn't helped the Angels in the win/loss department. After their third-straight defeat Wednesday against the Mariners, the Angels fell to 51-67 on the year, 24 games back of the AL West-leading Houston Astros.