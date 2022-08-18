Read full article on original website
Dawn Keyballs
3d ago
This will not be an issue. The millions in excess profits made by City Stages that have been sitting around can pay off this debt. Just remember from this point forward - don’t let the white Republicans that run the city get us in this position again.
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County Commission Provides Security Cameras For The City Of Bessemer
Recently, Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson presented a check for $100,000 to purchase security cameras for the City Of Bessemer. The cameras will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center. Commissioner Tyson said, “My office has been working with Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper as well as the Mayor and City Council to provide this much needed resource for the city.”
nypressnews.com
Alabama city council votes to ‘temporarily abolish’ police over racist texts
A city in Alabama is disbanding, at least temporarily, its police department two months after one of its officers texted a racist joke. Residents in Vincent, a small city in Shelby County about 30 miles southeast of Birmingham, were outraged after the racist exchange was posted online late last month.
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
wbrc.com
Vincent residents react after city council meeting
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Vincent gathered Thursday night to express their opinions about the recent incident involving members of the police department sending racist text messages. Many of the Vincent residents we spoke with say they felt heard during last night’s meeting when the council voted to...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced. At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers. The Shelby County Sheriff’s...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
wvtm13.com
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ABC 33/40 News
Report: Anniston one of the cheapest U.S. cities to live in
A recent report from Kiplinger shows the Anniston metro area ranks 6th on a list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Some people said there are pros and cons to the ranking. "At first it sounds like a good thing, especially with inflation and the economy like it is, that you can also live in a cheaper part of the state," said Chad Hopper who works in Anniston occasionally.
wbrc.com
Shelby County deputies taking over law enforcement in Vincent
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Vincent Police Department temporarily disbanded, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping in to cover law enforcement duties in the town. Negotiations will soon begin between the Vincent City Council and the Shelby County Commission to create that official contract. The city...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city school teacher plows ahead in profession despite high burnout, high turnover
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s a profession with a high burnout rate and a revolving door. Teachers come and go for various reasons, but you won’t find that to be case with this Tuscaloosa city kindergarten teacher. Patricia Ford begins the new school year much like the way she did her first year.
wbrc.com
Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called town hall on Thursday, August 18. The vote comes after the former police chief and assistant police chief were suspended after an alleged racist text message was...
Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event
In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
wbrc.com
New report says Jefferson County’s 911 system is ‘chaotic’
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new and scary warning about the 911 system that’s supposed to protect you. A new study we obtained on August 18 calls Jefferson County’s 911 system “chaotic” and warns there aren’t enough ambulances to respond to you if you have a medical emergency.
