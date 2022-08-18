ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Dawn Keyballs
3d ago

This will not be an issue. The millions in excess profits made by City Stages that have been sitting around can pay off this debt. Just remember from this point forward - don’t let the white Republicans that run the city get us in this position again.

thecutoffnews.com

Jefferson County Commission Provides Security Cameras For The City Of Bessemer

Recently, Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson presented a check for $100,000 to purchase security cameras for the City Of Bessemer. The cameras will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center. Commissioner Tyson said, “My office has been working with Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper as well as the Mayor and City Council to provide this much needed resource for the city.”
BESSEMER, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent residents react after city council meeting

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Vincent gathered Thursday night to express their opinions about the recent incident involving members of the police department sending racist text messages. Many of the Vincent residents we spoke with say they felt heard during last night’s meeting when the council voted to...
VINCENT, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office providing SROs for Vincent schools

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council voted to temporarily dissolve their police department this week, after racial text messages surfaced. At Thursday’s town hall meeting, many residents voiced concerns about keeping students safe, unsure of what the decision means for school resource officers. The Shelby County Sheriff’s...
VINCENT, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office welcomes new graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More deputies are about to join the ranks at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Today, a graduation ceremony was held for graduates of Session 62 at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Training Academy in Fultondale. Sheriff Pettway said he's eager to welcome the new deputies and their...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

City Walk unfolding new security measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Report: Anniston one of the cheapest U.S. cities to live in

A recent report from Kiplinger shows the Anniston metro area ranks 6th on a list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Some people said there are pros and cons to the ranking. "At first it sounds like a good thing, especially with inflation and the economy like it is, that you can also live in a cheaper part of the state," said Chad Hopper who works in Anniston occasionally.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County deputies taking over law enforcement in Vincent

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Vincent Police Department temporarily disbanded, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping in to cover law enforcement duties in the town. Negotiations will soon begin between the Vincent City Council and the Shelby County Commission to create that official contract. The city...
VINCENT, AL
wbrc.com

Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called town hall on Thursday, August 18. The vote comes after the former police chief and assistant police chief were suspended after an alleged racist text message was...
VINCENT, AL
95.3 The Bear

Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

