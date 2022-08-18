Read full article on original website
No suspects identified in July shooting of 18-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information that could lead to the identification of possible suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in July. On July 2, officers went to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue in southeast Columbus at 2:51 a.m. and found Garrett […]
Surveillance video appears to show moments before 19-year-old was killed near Westgate Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parks are supposed to be places of peace, yet on Friday night, a fatal shooting happened near Westgate Park, where a 19-year-old man was killed. 10TV talked with a spokesperson from the Westgate Watch, the neighborhood watch group. "I don't know any other way to put...
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
WSYX ABC6
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
myfox28columbus.com
Caught on camera: Man wanted for pulling gun on employee at southeast Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man captured on camera pulling a gun on an employee at a southeast Columbus store. Police said the man walked into a business in the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said he purchased an item and walked toward the exit.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
21-year-old charged in deadly north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is being charged with murder in a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead May 29 in north Columbus, according to police. Police are on the lookout for Paul Harris III, 21, who is a suspect in the homicide that took place on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue near North Washington Avenue. An arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
Columbus police searching for missing 18-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen on the city's west side. Faith Trischler was last seen Saturday morning in the area of Feder Road and Hilliard Rome Road. Trischler is described as 5 feet, 7 inches...
19-year-old man in critical condition after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Columbus Thursday night. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the man was found...
sunny95.com
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
sunny95.com
Man dies in Westgate shooting
COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested for murder of 25-year-old woman in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested for murder in a shooting case that happened on August 10 in northeast Columbus. Joseph Mendoza, 37, was taken into custody without incident on Thursday, August 18. He is accused of killing 25-year-old Mirracclle Morris. Officers were called to the...
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
5,800 without power in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,800 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 5,623 customers without power as of 6:45 p.m. Most of those customers — 3,227 — are in […]
