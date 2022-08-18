Read full article on original website
deadlinedetroit.com
Gallery: And So Goes Another Successful Woodard Dream Cruise
Droves of car enthusiasts, including notables like Jay Leno, lined Woodward Avenue Saturday for the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Additionally, some vintage cars were displayed on 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale and in Detroit's Palmer Park. Photos by Rebecca Cook.
The Oakland Press
Not everyone loves the Woodward Dream Cruise
Christian Ciambelli remembers how much fun it was to go to the Woodward Dream Cruise as a kid. Ciambelli, 30, grew up close to Woodward in Ferndale. “I guess I just grew out of it,” said Ciambelli, who now lives in Royal Oak. He’s not that close to the...
Detroit News
The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'
Ferndale — Yes, gas prices are still high and, yes, electric cars will be our salvation, but that was just chitchat Friday along Woodward Avenue. And no one could hear such talk, anyway, with all the gas-guzzling, internal combustion engines idling and meandering along the roadway. Such joyful noise...
2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!
The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are the tales behind some of those classic cars.
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
HometownLife.com
Ole! Taco trucks, art fair bringing first Latin-flavored fiesta to Novi's Fountain Walk
Raise your hand, or margarita glass, if you like tacos with a side of art. The first ever Novi Taco Fest & Novi Fine Art Fair will take over Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk the last weekend in August, and tacos and art are just the start. In addition...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
hourdetroit.com
8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit
Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its Detroit location Aug. 29. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
wcsx.com
Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Crain's Detroit Business
Look inside the downtown Detroit Gucci store, open today
Gucci's downtown Detroit store is now open. Subscribe to read the full story and other breaking news today.
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
