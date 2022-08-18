ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Gallery: And So Goes Another Successful Woodard Dream Cruise

Droves of car enthusiasts, including notables like Jay Leno, lined Woodward Avenue Saturday for the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise. Additionally, some vintage cars were displayed on 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale and in Detroit's Palmer Park. Photos by Rebecca Cook.
The Oakland Press

Not everyone loves the Woodward Dream Cruise

Christian Ciambelli remembers how much fun it was to go to the Woodward Dream Cruise as a kid. Ciambelli, 30, grew up close to Woodward in Ferndale. “I guess I just grew out of it,” said Ciambelli, who now lives in Royal Oak. He’s not that close to the...
Detroit News

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'

Ferndale — Yes, gas prices are still high and, yes, electric cars will be our salvation, but that was just chitchat Friday along Woodward Avenue. And no one could hear such talk, anyway, with all the gas-guzzling, internal combustion engines idling and meandering along the roadway. Such joyful noise...
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
hourdetroit.com

8 Spots to Get Your Birria Fix in Metro Detroit

Birria, a traditional stew usually made from goat — but also beef, chicken, and other meats — from the Mexican state of Jalisco, has found its way into tacos, quesadillas, and even ramen. Here are a few spots around town to satisfy your cravings. Antojitos Southwest. This food...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
wcsx.com

Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
thevarsitynews.net

Bloomfield on the River Apartments

Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
