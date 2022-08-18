Read full article on original website
FWP announces WHIP grant applications open Sept. 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program is accepting applications starting Sept. 1. The grant funding program is administered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to restore private and publicly owned wildlife habitats by managing noxious weeds. Grants can provide funding for up to five years. The...
State, local leaders gather in Bozeman to address fentanyl crisis in Montana
Governor Gianforte says that fentanyl is becoming more common in Montana and becoming deadlier. He was on hand at a press conference outside of Bozeman Friday.
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
Montana sees record-setting job growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana job numbers are out for the month of July. According to the governor's office, the number of Montanans employed hit a record high last month. The state's labor force added 1,470 workers in July, and total employment grew by 712 workers. The state's unemployment rate...
Special Olympics Montana to host picnic in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana Glacier Area will host a community picnic to celebrate athletes and their families, volunteers and staff. The picnic provides an opportunity for others to learn about the program and get involved with the upcoming season of activities. Snacks, food trucks, games and a...
Montana to receive up to $61.3 million to promote small business growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Treasury Department is awarding up to $61.3 million in funding to Montana small businesses. The money comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative and promotes small business growth. Funding will be issued through a variety of programs including venture capital, loan participation and...
Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?
It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
Counties with the most super commuters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Fentanyl use on rise in Montana
Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
MDT invites public to learn about upcoming work on Highway 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will host two online open houses for the public to learn more about upcoming work on Highway 1 near Georgetown Lake including the slope stability project. The public will be able to learn about the construction and ask questions of MDT...
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better
KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote
Montana Democrat Party data analyst testifies at a court hearing on the constitutionality of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Data analyst Jacob Hopkins of the Montana Democrat Party has crunched the numbers, and he told a Yellowstone County District Court on...
Aerial fire suppression efforts centered in Helena take aim at Montana wildfires
Most people in Montana know the sight and sound of a DC-10 aircraft as it either heads toward a fire or is over one dropping fire retardant to help ground crews by slowing the spread.
Montana Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions explained
There are currently no fire restrictions in Missoula County, however, the fire danger remains extreme.
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC
July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
