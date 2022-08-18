ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

FWP announces WHIP grant applications open Sept. 1

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Wildlife Habitat Improvement Program is accepting applications starting Sept. 1. The grant funding program is administered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to restore private and publicly owned wildlife habitats by managing noxious weeds. Grants can provide funding for up to five years. The...
NBCMontana

Montana sees record-setting job growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana job numbers are out for the month of July. According to the governor's office, the number of Montanans employed hit a record high last month. The state's labor force added 1,470 workers in July, and total employment grew by 712 workers. The state's unemployment rate...
NBCMontana

Special Olympics Montana to host picnic in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana Glacier Area will host a community picnic to celebrate athletes and their families, volunteers and staff. The picnic provides an opportunity for others to learn about the program and get involved with the upcoming season of activities. Snacks, food trucks, games and a...
NBCMontana

Montana to receive up to $61.3 million to promote small business growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Treasury Department is awarding up to $61.3 million in funding to Montana small businesses. The money comes from the State Small Business Credit Initiative and promotes small business growth. Funding will be issued through a variety of programs including venture capital, loan participation and...
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?

It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
yourbigsky.com

Fentanyl use on rise in Montana

Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
NBCMontana

MDT invites public to learn about upcoming work on Highway 1

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will host two online open houses for the public to learn more about upcoming work on Highway 1 near Georgetown Lake including the slope stability project. The public will be able to learn about the construction and ask questions of MDT...
thecentersquare.com

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
NBCMontana

NW Montana Fair organizers aim to bring it back bigger and better

KALISPELL, MONT. — The theme for this years fair is “Experience Montana’s best,” which fair organizers are working to accomplish. According to organizers, ticket day sales have exceeded previous years and the biggest event the rodeo has brought in 400 more tickets then their best year to date.
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote

Montana Democrat Party data analyst testifies at a court hearing on the constitutionality of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Data analyst Jacob Hopkins of the Montana Democrat Party has crunched the numbers, and he told a Yellowstone County District Court on...
97.1 KISS FM

MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC

July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
MONTANA STATE

