Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location

WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
WESTBROOK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine

A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
KENNEBUNK, ME
WGME

Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
PORTLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures

Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

45 Years Ago Today, Elvis Presley Would Have Performed at the Former Cumberland County Civic Center

August 16, 1977, is a day I still remember well, even though I was too young to know who Elvis Presley was. At the age of six, I wasn't into any music that wasn't on Sesame Street since I had only recently finished kindergarten. My mother however was behaving like she had lost a family member. That was the day the Elvis Presely died and the nation was rocked by the news that The King Of Rock N Roll was gone.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine, is Now Open

Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

