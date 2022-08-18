Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Related
wgan.com
Happy Wheels is back, opening Saturday at their new location
WESTBROOK (WGME) – After closing their doors three years ago, Happy Wheels opened their new space in Westbrook on Saturday. A line wrapped around the building with about a hundred people waiting patiently to lace up their skates. The new building, much like the old, has the classic skating...
Enjoy the Sun & Fun With This Amazing Coastal Old Orchard Beach Home for Sale
As Maine continues to become more desirable to live in, it also continues to become more difficult to find that prefect home. And if that desire is to live on the coast, well, you might be waiting a long time for that perfect opportunity. However, that might have just changed...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smitty’s Cinema in Windham, Maine, Hosting Live Comedy Show Friday
The projector will be off and the lights up in a theater at Smitty's Cinema in Windham, when The Best of the Boston Comedy Festival comes for a night of stand-up comedy on Friday, August 19. The show will be hosted by comedian Jim McCue who is also the founder...
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine
A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
WGME
Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
RELATED PEOPLE
observer-me.com
Deering Oaks Park situation showcases public policy failures
Deering Oaks Park is an iconic part of the Portland cityscape, with more than 55 acres devoted to providing residents with a lush, beautiful place to gather and enjoy 55 acres of green public space in the heart of downtown. Being a resident of southern Maine, I’ve really enjoyed spending time at the park as it has been a great place to bring your family.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
45 Years Ago Today, Elvis Presley Would Have Performed at the Former Cumberland County Civic Center
August 16, 1977, is a day I still remember well, even though I was too young to know who Elvis Presley was. At the age of six, I wasn't into any music that wasn't on Sesame Street since I had only recently finished kindergarten. My mother however was behaving like she had lost a family member. That was the day the Elvis Presely died and the nation was rocked by the news that The King Of Rock N Roll was gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One of the biggest disc golf tournaments in Maine is happening this weekend
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — From Friday through Sunday, Maine is hosting one of the biggest disc golf tournaments yet at Pineland Farms in New Glouster and the Bittersweet Ridge Disc Golf in North Yarmouth. David Burley is one of the founders of the Maine State Championships. "This event posts...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Portland’s First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine, is Now Open
Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
Get Food Delivered Right to Your Seat at the Portland Sea Dogs
Now THIS is what I call Breaking News. You’re sitting at your favorite sports game in the middle of the row elbow-to-elbow with strangers. The thought of getting up and crawling on top of these people to get out is nightmarish but the sound of your grumbling belly can be heard over the announcer.
$20M heading to Maine farmers for infrastructure improvements
LISBON, Maine — From supply issues to fuel costs, and now drought conditions in much of the state, Maine farmers and food processors have worked through their fair share of adversity in 2022. Some are now getting relief in the form of $20 million in grant money being spread...
94.3 WCYY
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0