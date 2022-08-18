Read full article on original website
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Ocean Township Festival Happening Now!Flour, Eggs and YeastOcean Township, NJ
NJ Promotion Group Invites Mario Lopez to Host Oasis Pool Party on Sunday – You're Going to Want to Be ThereBridget MulroyNeptune Township, NJ
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
Parents Registration is Open for Toms River Recreation’s After School Program
Yes, it is still summer, but before you know it we will be back to school and back to a normal work schedule and parents will be looking for creative and positive programs for their children to do after school. Don’t miss the opportunity to sign your child up for our Toms River Youth Services After-School Program. Registration is now open. Don't wait too long because these programs fill fast in Toms River. We received the details from Mayor Hill's office in Toms River Township.
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10
It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
The Best BLT Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
One of my favorite sandwiches during summer is a good old-fashioned "bacon, lettuce, and tomato" the famous BLT. Of course, you have to have a delicious "Jersey" tomato on that sandwich :) At home, April grows our own lettuce and tomato so all we need is the bacon. A BLT...
