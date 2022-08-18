ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Beach Radio

Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview

In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
RED BANK, NJ
Beach Radio

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Football
Toms River, NJ
Sports
#West Point#American Football
Beach Radio

So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?

Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
LAKEHURST, NJ
Beach Radio

All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October

If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Football
Sports
Beach Radio

Parents Registration is Open for Toms River Recreation’s After School Program

Yes, it is still summer, but before you know it we will be back to school and back to a normal work schedule and parents will be looking for creative and positive programs for their children to do after school. Don’t miss the opportunity to sign your child up for our Toms River Youth Services After-School Program. Registration is now open. Don't wait too long because these programs fill fast in Toms River. We received the details from Mayor Hill's office in Toms River Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Say Goodbye To The Seacourt 10

It was May of 1990 and at that time I was co-hosting the morning show on WOBM. My partner and I were given a sneak preview of the new movie theatre that was opening in the Seacourt Pavilion on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. I was blown away by the state-of-the-art Loews Seacourt 10…that’s right 10 theatres which was very new to Toms River. At that time there was still a movie theatre in the Ocean County Mall that had three screens, Cinema Alley off of Washington Street (not nice) and I’m not sure if the Dover Theatre at the intersection of Route 37 & 166 was still in operation.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ

There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
