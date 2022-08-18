Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Southeast Lauderdale plans to use their speed on the offense this season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale is preparing for the 2022 season with their 11 seniors on their team. Second year head coach, Wade Pierce will be back on the field. The defense with a lot of those seniors on the team and a big area of improvement. The Tigers...
kicks96news.com
Rebels Win Season Opener 40-12 Over Winston Academy
The 5A Leake Academy Rebels opened the 2022 football season tonight playing at home in Madden hosting the 4A Patriots of Winston Academy. The Rebels dominated the first half taking a 25-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, both teams scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarters giving the Rebels a 40-12 victory. Rhett Atkinson and Jarod Sims were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Rebels will travel to Jackson Academy in Jackson. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the coaches show at 6:15pm.
WTOK-TV
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree. Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.
WTOK-TV
Meridian 13U baseball finishes third overall at Babe Ruth World Series
Glen Allen, Va. (WTOK) - The Meridian 13U All Star team was playing in the Diamond bracket championship in the Babe Ruth World Series. The Meridian 13U team did beat Glen Allen 5-2. They finish first in the Diamond bracket but third place overall in the series. Congratulations to the...
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #53 — Louisville
Louisville, Miss. (WCBI) — When a program has 10 state championship titles, any year they don’t make it to that final game is a disappointing one for the Louisville Wildcats. “Around here, if you don’t win a state championship, it’s a disappointing year — no matter what,” head...
WTOK-TV
2022 Third Thursday season ends on high note
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered at Dumont Plaza for the final Third Thursday of the year to socialize and enjoy good weather and great music. Stone Senate rocked the stage with original tunes. The group’s drummer, David Zettler, hails from Meridian. Food trucks lined the streets to offer...
WTOK-TV
Wet weather continues for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! Some of us woke up to some early morning rain showers and fog. Clouds will remain over the area for most of the day. Showers and storms are in the forecast as we kick the weekend off. We are getting a taste of the early fall weather with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old from Starkville is getting attention for her courage to talk openly about her mental health status. Now, she is part of a national campaign to end the stigma among young people. Last year around this time, a few weeks into the school year, 15-year-old...
wcbi.com
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. food pantry pushing forward through supply shortage
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group in Clarke County that is dedicated to helping people still needs help with donations and fulfilling its calling. “In a normal time, our room is completely full,” said Bethany Morgan, Director of CAN, Clarke Assisting the Needy. Tough times have revealed themselves not...
wtva.com
Starkville teen arrested for weekend shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police arrested a teenager for a weekend shooting. Charcell Gray, 17, of Starkville, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. According to a Starkville Police Department news release, officers responded Saturday morning, Aug. 13 at approximately 1:30 to Pines Manufactured Home...
kicks96news.com
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired
Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
