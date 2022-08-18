Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Hartford wins third straight against Fisher Cats
Hartford, Conn. – Toronto Blue Jays No. 7 prospect Sem Robberse allowed three runs in five innings in his Double-A debut but took the loss as the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies, 23-20, 66-46) beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-26, 49-64), 6-4, on Saturday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
manchesterinklink.com
Goats stop Cats winning streak
HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t make it three wins in a row on Thursday night, falling 7-4 at the hands of the Hartford Yard Goats. The two teams traded runs in the fourth and New Hampshire took back the lead in the top of the fifth thanks to Luis De Los Santos’ RBI single. Hartford responded in the bottom of the fifth with three runs and added another two in the sixth to build a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
manchesterinklink.com
Fisher Cats can’t turn hits into runs against Yard Goats
HARTFORD, Conn. – Despite twice as many hits as their adversaries, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t pull out a win on Friday night, falling 2-1 to the Hartford Yard Goats. New Hampshire’s only run came off a John Aiello line drive single that brought Davis Schneider across...
Roberto Clemente family visits Yard Goats
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The son of Roberto Clemente, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, brought his father’s foundation to town to teach youngsters about baseball and about his father’s legendary life. Luis Clemente was only six years old when his father was killed almost 50 years ago. Today, he brings the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
theuconnblog.com
UConn announces plans for opening new, on-campus hockey arena
UConn’s plans for opening the new, on-campus hockey arena have been finalized. On Friday, the school launched a micro-site with information about the upcoming season for season ticket holders that reveals how the Huskies plan to split games between the XL Center in Hartford and Storrs. As we reported...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In September
Stevie Nicks performing in Austin, Texas at the Frank Erwin Center on March 12, 2017 on her 24 Karat Gold World TourRalph Arvesen / Flickr. Connecticut, get ready for many of your all-time favorites to play some of their biggest and best music. This jam packed celebration of world-class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more, according to their official website. The event will hit the nutmeg state for the first time this Fall. The Sound On Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport will go from September 24th to the 25th. The two day music festival will take place on the bank of the Long Island Sound.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
Brush fire spans three acres in Norwich
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A brush fire grew to approximately three acres in Norwich Friday night, taking over two hours to completely contain, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The Norwich Fire Department responded in the area of 57 Woodside Ave. 11:43 p.m. Friday. While no buildings were threatened by the blaze, the hilly […]
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say
A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
WTNH.com
Freebie Friday: Fun events for the family this weekend
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week and almost the end of summer vacation. We are stretching your dollar with a look at some fun things to do with the family while saving money this freebie Friday. Time is running out to take advantage of free admission...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
zip06.com
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” Sails into Stony Creek Sept. 16
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” sails into Stony Creek on Friday, Sept. 16, with boats and nautical treasures for the public to behold and buy, from 3 – 5 p.m., followed by a magical dinner event, 6 – 7:30 p.m., for ticket holders to enjoy at the waterfront site. Proceeds benefit programs and projects of non-profit Stony Creek Museum.
Comments / 0