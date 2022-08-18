Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance
A special day for basketball in Seattle unfortunately ended in anti-climactic fashion. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum were scheduled to headline the Saturday edition of Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver. It was a busy day, with many fans lining up to watch the event. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to terrible court conditions. Still, it […] The post ‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed
It was recently reported that the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. This follows a rather extended period wherein the two teams practically weren’t talking to each other after initial talks came to an abrupt end. As it turns out, this was all because of Jazz […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time
Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets crucial update after back injury with Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee Bucks fans quite the scare over the weekend after it was revealed he underwent an MRI due to a back issue. Fortunately, the results came back clean and he’s now getting back to work. The Bucks star missed Greece’s recent friendly game against Turkey due...
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes that season.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
Tom Thibodeau’s stance on RJ Barrett amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks is shocking
Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. Among his suitors have been Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. The Knicks are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season, and have been looking into making a move for Mitchell ever since it was announced the Utah Jazz were looking to trade him earlier this offseason.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum breaks silence on viral workout photo with Nets’ Kevin Durant amid trade rumors
Last week, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was spotted working out with Kevin Durant, who himself is trying to force a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The photos went viral as fans could not help but connect the dots, so to speak, with the Celtics widely considered as one of the frontrunners to land KD in a potential blockbuster trade.
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed
Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
Heat icon Udonis Haslem goes full LeBron James with announcement on retirement decision announcement
Who could forget when ESPN produced a full segment on LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat back in 2010? Udonis Haslem certainly hasn’t forgotten about that momentous occasion, and it seems like he wants to come out with his own version of the same. According to...
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
