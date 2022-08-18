ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis

Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance

A special day for basketball in Seattle unfortunately ended in anti-climactic fashion. LeBron James and Jayson Tatum were scheduled to headline the Saturday edition of Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver. It was a busy day, with many fans lining up to watch the event. Unfortunately, the game was called off due to terrible court conditions. Still, it […] The post ‘That was special’: LeBron James’ message after truncated CrawsOver appearance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver

It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed

It was recently reported that the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. This follows a rather extended period wherein the two teams practically weren’t talking to each other after initial talks came to an abrupt end. As it turns out, this was all because of Jazz […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time

Stephen A. Smith may be critical of LeBron James a lot of times, but he isn’t letting anyone disrespect the legacy of the Los Angeles Lakers star. In the latest episode of First Take, Chris Russo snubbed LeBron from his Top 3 … heck, the NBA great didn’t even make his Top 5 ranking of […] The post Stephen A. Smith slams ‘blasphemous’ take that LeBron James is not a Top 3 NBA player all-time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Tom Thibodeau’s stance on RJ Barrett amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks is shocking

Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. Among his suitors have been Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. The Knicks are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season, and have been looking into making a move for Mitchell ever since it was announced the Utah Jazz were looking to trade him earlier this offseason.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum breaks silence on viral workout photo with Nets’ Kevin Durant amid trade rumors

Last week, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was spotted working out with Kevin Durant, who himself is trying to force a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The photos went viral as fans could not help but connect the dots, so to speak, with the Celtics widely considered as one of the frontrunners to land KD in a potential blockbuster trade.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny’s draft projection, revealed

Bronny James still has two more years to go before he’s eligible to enter the NBA. Next year, he’s expected to go to college, with a handful of schools already reported to have started their recruitment efforts on the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. The 17-year-old is then widely expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA before he takes his talents to the big leagues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy