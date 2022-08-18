Read full article on original website
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Plan of Succession: 2022 Long Branch High School Football Preview
Coaching changes at the high school level often mean 16 and 17-year-old players learning new systems and new coaching personalities and when the outgoing coach was an institution for nearly half-a-century like Dan George was at Long Branch, the adjustment figures to be especially pronounced. In many ways, however, the...
Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview
In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview
For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel were on the scene of an earlier accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 84.4. We have a report that one party was unconscious. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
South River police collecting gift cards for family who lost everything in fire
SOUTH RIVER – The South River Police Department is holding a gift card drive for a family who suffered “a devastating house fire.”. Although the family was uninjured during the fire on Aug. 19, the couple, along with their 20-month-old son, lost everything they own, police said through a social media post on Aug. 20.
86-Year-Old Woman Goes Airborne, Crashes into Toms River Church
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An 86-year-old woman crashed into St. Justin’s Church in Toms River....
Stunning home for sale on ritzy West Point Island, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably 10 or 11 years ago with my then girlfriend's family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
BROWNS MILLS: MAJOR CRASH CLOSES PEMBERTON BROWNS MILLS ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Pemberton – Browns Mills Road which is encompassing the bulk of the street and the road is closed in both directions. There was a car fire that was extinguished. There are multiple injuries with medivac called for one patient as well as six ambulances with various levels of care which were brought in to assist, care for and transport patients to the appropriate hospitals. We have an unconfirmed report that one victim may have needed to be extricated from a vehicle. Avoid the area due to road closure. Should additional information become available, we will update out page.
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
Victim Hospitalized After Hitting High Tension Line On Jersey Shore: Report
One person was injured after hitting a high-tension line on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Monmouth County, NJ Advance Media reports. The individual was hospitalized after the incident at a home on the 200 block of Clinton Avenue in Eatontown, the outlet said. JCP&L cut the power grid. The victim's condition...
Willingboro PAL Snack Shack Burglarized and Vandalized
By Willingboro Police Department WILLINGBORO, NJ – On Wednesday the Willingboro Police responded to the...
TOMS RIVER: FIRE CHIEF GARY SIMONE JR EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON LOSS OF FORMER FIRE FIGHTER
On behalf of the officers and members of Toms River Fire Department, Company 1 I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of our brother, former company 1 firefighter Brian Pancza (38). Although his tenure was short, Firefighter Pancza served the citizens of Toms River...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Toms River School District Cancels Columbus Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
New NJ Restaurants to Experience this Fall
Cooler temps and back-to-school vibes always get me in the mood for breaking away from the grill and roaming the state for new culinary adventures. Here are some exciting new places to check out as we approach fall. From Fort Lee to AC, and many towns in between, the Garden State has so many new spots to discover. Let us know if you’ve uncovered a new gem we should experience!
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
TOMS RIVER: UPSET MAN BEATING HIMSELF AND STUFF IN HIS CAR UP
Emergency responders are with a gentleman in a white crown victoria which is parked partially in the 7-11 parking lot and partially on Rt 166. The driver is upset and initial call reported to the police was that he was beating himself and stuff in his car. No additional details are available at this time.
