Emergency personnel are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Pemberton – Browns Mills Road which is encompassing the bulk of the street and the road is closed in both directions. There was a car fire that was extinguished. There are multiple injuries with medivac called for one patient as well as six ambulances with various levels of care which were brought in to assist, care for and transport patients to the appropriate hospitals. We have an unconfirmed report that one victim may have needed to be extricated from a vehicle. Avoid the area due to road closure. Should additional information become available, we will update out page.

BROWNS MILLS, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO