ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Run it Back: 2022 Red Bank Catholic High School Football Preview

In order to repeat as state champions, Red Bank Catholic's first and most important task is to mostly forget about last season. "Coach Lange always prides us on, yeah, we had an amazing year, but that's in the past now," said RBC senior linebacker Michael Palmieri. "That doesn't matter now. We're working for another one."
RED BANK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Keys to the Car: 2022 Keyport High School Football Preview

For the last several seasons, nobody personified the Keyport football program more than D.J. Thomson. An all-around athlete who starred both as a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field and as one of the top scorers in the state on the basketball court, Thomson could have been a standout at a non-public school or found his way to another, bigger public school, but chose to make a difference at his hometown, Group I school.
KEYPORT, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT GSP SB WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an earlier accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound at mile marker 84.4. We have a report that one party was unconscious. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Football
Toms River, NJ
Sports
92.7 WOBM

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#American Football
ocscanner.news

BROWNS MILLS: MAJOR CRASH CLOSES PEMBERTON BROWNS MILLS ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Pemberton – Browns Mills Road which is encompassing the bulk of the street and the road is closed in both directions. There was a car fire that was extinguished. There are multiple injuries with medivac called for one patient as well as six ambulances with various levels of care which were brought in to assist, care for and transport patients to the appropriate hospitals. We have an unconfirmed report that one victim may have needed to be extricated from a vehicle. Avoid the area due to road closure. Should additional information become available, we will update out page.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SoJO 104.9

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
jerseybites.com

New NJ Restaurants to Experience this Fall

Cooler temps and back-to-school vibes always get me in the mood for breaking away from the grill and roaming the state for new culinary adventures. Here are some exciting new places to check out as we approach fall. From Fort Lee to AC, and many towns in between, the Garden State has so many new spots to discover. Let us know if you’ve uncovered a new gem we should experience!
BELMAR, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPSET MAN BEATING HIMSELF AND STUFF IN HIS CAR UP

Emergency responders are with a gentleman in a white crown victoria which is parked partially in the 7-11 parking lot and partially on Rt 166. The driver is upset and initial call reported to the police was that he was beating himself and stuff in his car. No additional details are available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy