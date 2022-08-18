Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Review: A Welcome Return to Westeros
I thought myself done with Game of Thrones, and I hardly think I'm the only one. Between the clumsily executed final season of the HBO series and the seemingly endless wait for The Winds of Winter, I was content to leave George R.R. Martin's fantasy universe -- which I had once been mildly obsessed with -- behind for good. I may even have been subconsciously rooting for House of the Dragon -- HBO's first Game of Thrones spinoff -- to fail that, I might not have to become reinvested in that world. I hadn't even finished watching the first episode of House of the Dragon before I realized that was no longer the case. All it took was one shot of a dragon gliding over King's Landing backed by Ramin Djawadi's score to hook me. By the end of the episode, I was again under Westeros' spell.
ComicBook
The Sandman Takes Back #1 Spot on Netflix After Bonus Episode Debuts
Viewership for Netflix's The Sandman has been steady since it premiered but the release of a surprise bonus episode for the show got enough eyeballs on the series to make it #1 on the streamer. In the time since the short first premiered earlier this month, the series has fallen from the top position, replaced by the new season of Never Have I Ever and new limited series Echoes; however the added bonus episode has sent back to the top. The Sandman has also managed to hold off other Netflix shows that have added entire seasons with both The Cuphead Show and Locke & Key falling well below it in the rankings.
ComicBook
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Releasing in 2024 is "Wishful Thinking", Says Insider
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is likely many, many years away, sadly. In September 2021, Aspyr Media announced that it was remaking Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5. This news came after an extended period of rumors and the official reveal had fans stoked to revisit BioWare's classic RPG. Although the reveal was nothing more than a CG teaser and didn't feature gameplay or concrete details regarding what the final product would look like, the mere idea of a modern version of Knights of the Old Republic was enough to get fans excited. Needless to say, there's a lot riding on this game.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Leak Reveals Disappointing Plans for 30th Anniversary
A new leak associated with the Mortal Kombat video game franchise has revealed some disappointing news to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the series. In early October, it will have officially been 30 years since the original Mortal Kombat game first hit arcades. As such, a number of fans have been hoping that developer NetherRealm Studios would look to celebrate this occasion in a special way, perhaps with a re-release of some older entries in the series. Sadly, a way of honoring the 30th anniversary does seem to be coming, but it's not in the way that fans wanted.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Studio Wants to Adapt More Tatsuki Fujimoto Works
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in manga at the moment, and it won't be long before it overtakes the anime sphere. After all, Studio MAPPA is bringing the show out this fall, and its visuals have made it one of this year's most-anticipated titles. And now, it seems the executives at MAPPA are eyeing the rest of Fujimoto's works.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
ComicBook
Dormant PlayStation Game Potentially Getting New Sequel for PS5
A dormant PlayStation-published game that was originally released on PS3, PS4, and PS Vita looks like it will finally be getting a new sequel on PS5. For the most part, Sony has opted to remain incredibly quiet about many of its upcoming plans for one reason or another. While titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and God of War Ragnarok are set to launch in the coming months, we still don't have a larger picture of what PlayStation could be doing with its first-party games. Fortunately, that picture may have just become a bit more clear thanks to a new leak that has come about.
ComicBook
MonsterVerse Scouts WandaVision and The Boys Execs for First TV Show
Godzilla is taking a well-deserved rest these days after taking on Kong at the theaters, but Legendary Entertainment is not done with the MonsterVerse. While plans for a new movie carry on behind the scenes, all eyes are on the franchise's first television series. Apple is helping bring the yet-titled show to life, and now, we have learned two pop culture veterans are joining the project.
ComicBook
BioShock Fans Celebrate 15th Anniversary of the Franchise
Today happens to mark the 15th anniversary of 2K's beloved BioShock video game series. On this date back in 2007, the original BioShock first launched on Xbox 360 and PC before later coming to PlayStation 3. Since that time, a sequel with 2010's BioShock 2 and a third game entitled BioShock Infinite have come about. And while fans are still waiting on the next entry in the franchise to arrive, many have decided to today celebrate the game that started it all.
ComicBook
Blade Video Game From Ubisoft Potentially in the Works
It looks like a video game associated with the Marvel character Blade could be in the works at video game publisher Ubisoft. Currently, there are a vast number of Marvel video games in the works which include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Marvel's Wolverine, and other rumored projects tied to Black Panther and Iron Man. As such, it's clear that Marvel itself is looking to generate a number of titles based on some of its most popular characters which may have now led to a collaboration with Ubisoft.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
ComicBook
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
Comments / 0