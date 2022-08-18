ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans

How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Government
Johnson County, KS
Elections
Local
Kansas Health
City
Olathe, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Election Day#Said And Done#Volunteers#Politics Local#Election Local
KSN News

Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
plattecountylandmark.com

Republicans’ letter is basically untue

Concerning the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 edition of The Landmark headlined “Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid.”. I find the letter from Rebecca Rooney, Chair of the Platte County Republican Central Committee indicating the Biden election not valid basically untrue. For the last...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Weapon found at school Wyandotte High School on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a weapon was found inside Wyandotte High School on Friday. Officials with the Kansas City, Kansas, School District originally tweeted that students would be released early after an "incident" at the school. That tweet was deleted as the district provided more...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy