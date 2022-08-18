Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Redistricting means big changes for Kansans
How will the residents of Kansas’ “Big First” get along with Lawrence? This is only one of many questions posted by Kansas’ new Congressional district map. The Big First is Kansas’ rural, western and central district that stretches to Colorado. In this year’s map, Lawrence is “scooped” out of the Second and placed into the Big First by an eastward appendage that resembles an arm or a hook. Plaintiffs challenged the map and District Court judge Bill Klapper ruled for the plaintiffs, but the Kansas Supreme Court reversed and their decision—and the map—are final.
KMBC.com
Hand recount of abortion amendment vote wrapping up in Johnson County
OLATHE, Kan. — Recounts on the Amendment 2 abortion issue were wrapping up in nine Kansas counties Friday with minimal changes to the results. All but the two largest counties, Johnson and Sedgwick, either was finished or scheduled to have their canvass boards certify recounts on Friday. The public...
KMBC.com
Johnson County hand recount of abortion amendment vote expected to finish Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The actual recounting by hand of nearly 257,000 ballots is underway in Johnson County on the Amendment 2 abortion vote. The recount began Thursday afternoon after two-and-a-half days of sorting the ballots by 547 precincts. "My analogy of this is it's very much like painting...
Johnson County worried it won’t be reimbursed for abortion recount
Johnson County will provide a $100 daily stipend for employees working on the Kansas abortion amendment recount efforts.
Ponca City News
4 Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Body KATIE BERNARD and CHANCE SWAIM The Kansas City Star Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots...
LJWORLD
A dispute over what voters were told in 1994 may stop county residents from getting property tax relief today
There’s such a thing as an urban myth, and perhaps, there’s a Douglas County myth too. The urban one is likely to make its appearance around a campfire, a water cooler or even a bar. The Douglas County variety tends to show up around tax time. As Douglas...
KCTV 5
Abortion recount wraps up in Johnson County, one county still counting
A very light north breeze is expected to send in a slightly less humid brand of air allowing temperatures overnight to slip into the lower 60s. Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game on Saturday. Chiefs...
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
jimmycsays.com
Kansas City Council approves November election on two major bond issues
Although you would never know it from the Kansas City media, the Kansas City Council on Thursday approved an ordinance authorizing a Nov. 8 election on a two-part, $175 million. Although this is the biggest Kansas City issue election since voters approved the $800 million G.O. bond issue in 2017,...
Latest Missouri job report has KC businesses concerned
The state's unemployment rate hits its lowest mark ever but those totals have the business community talking.
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
plattecountylandmark.com
Republicans’ letter is basically untue
Concerning the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 edition of The Landmark headlined “Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid.”. I find the letter from Rebecca Rooney, Chair of the Platte County Republican Central Committee indicating the Biden election not valid basically untrue. For the last...
KMBC.com
Kansas City looks to take page from Omaha program when it comes to reducing crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is looking at new ways to reduce crime. The city's latest answer may come from Omaha, Nebraska. Kansas City has recorded 104 homicides so far this year. Omaha has recorded 18. Omaha leaders are bringing their methods to the metro, starting in the Santa Fe neighborhood.
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
KMBC.com
Weapon found at school Wyandotte High School on Friday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating after a weapon was found inside Wyandotte High School on Friday. Officials with the Kansas City, Kansas, School District originally tweeted that students would be released early after an "incident" at the school. That tweet was deleted as the district provided more...
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
