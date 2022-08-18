Woman dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Germantown, police say 02:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 71-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a SEPTA bus and dragged for a block. It happened at Green Street and Walnut Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Initially, it was unclear if the woman was struck by a fleeing car and then a SEPTA bus, but police say she was only struck by the bus.

Police say the woman was walking in the crosswalk southbound across Greene Street. The SEPTA bus, operated by a 63-year-old man, was in the travel lane dropping off passengers and then proceeded eastbound on Walnut Lane.

Police say the bus then struck the woman on the passenger side front corner of the bus, which caused the woman to fall to the ground. Police say the SEPTA bus then pulled over.

"There are numerous pieces of personal articles and clothing. She was struck with enough force that she was knocked out of her shoes," Philadelphia Police Insp. D F Pace said.

The woman was unresponsive on the street following the crash and CPR was performed, according to police. She was transported to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m.

According to police, the victim lived less than a block away from the scene.

Police say there were witnesses at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

It's unclear if charges will be filed against the 63-year-old man driving the bus.