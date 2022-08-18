Angelina Jolie’s kids are helping her cope after a ‘tough’ experience sending Zahara to college

Angelina Jolie recently helped Zahara, 17, get settled at Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, GA, and like most parents, it was a tough experience emotionally. Thankfully, the mom of six has had her children’s help to make sure “she doesn’t get too down.”

GrosbyGroup

On August 11th, the talented actress appeared in a video shared by Spelman’s vice president for student affairs during Zahara’s move-in weekend where she admitted, she was “holding it together” emotionally.

Following the touching video where she almost started crying a source told Hollywood Life, “Sending Zahara off to college has been tough for Angelina, but luckily her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it.”



Along with Zahara, who was adopted as a 5 month orphan in Ethiopia by Jolie and Brad Pitt, the former couple share Maddox , 21, who was adopted from Cambodia , Pax, 18, who was adopted from Vietnam, dancer Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox , 12.

“They’re all teenagers now, but they’re still so in-tune with their mom, they know when she needs some extra TLC,” the insider said. “They’ve been cooking dinner for her and staying home at night to watch movies, they’re all very attentive. Angelina says she feels like the luckiest mom to have such great kids,” they added.



Your first year away from home at college is full of excitement, fear, freedom, and a little bit of confusion, but a source said she’s still in “constant contact” with the family. “She’s still in constant contact with them all, they have a family text chain so she sends updates and checks in, she’s very attached,” the source explained.

Angelina and Zahara had a very close relationship and were often photographed traveling and shopping together. “The whole family has really rallied around Zahara as she goes off to college. Everybody knows how close Angie and Zahara are, and they really wanted to let her know how excited they were for her before she left,” a second source told the outlet.



Maddox, who went away for college himself, studying in South Korea, “even spent his birthday weekend helping his little sister get packed and moved to Atlanta,” they added. “It meant a lot to him to see his first sister off to college. They’re all incredibly proud of her but they know she’ll always keep in touch.”