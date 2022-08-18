ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Angelina Jolie’s kids are helping her cope after a ‘tough’ experience sending Zahara to college

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Nk7Y_0hLRLKrJ00

Angelina Jolie recently helped Zahara, 17, get settled at Spelman College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, GA, and like most parents, it was a tough experience emotionally. Thankfully, the mom of six has had her children’s help to make sure “she doesn’t get too down.”


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbcsU_0hLRLKrJ00 GrosbyGroup

On August 11th, the talented actress appeared in a video shared by Spelman’s vice president for student affairs during Zahara’s move-in weekend where she admitted, she was “holding it together” emotionally.

Following the touching video where she almost started crying a source told Hollywood Life, “Sending Zahara off to college has been tough for Angelina, but luckily her kids have been stepping up to make sure she doesn’t get too down about it.”


Along with Zahara, who was adopted as a 5 month orphan in Ethiopia by Jolie and Brad Pitt, the former couple share Maddox , 21, who was adopted from Cambodia , Pax, 18, who was adopted from Vietnam, dancer Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox , 12.

“They’re all teenagers now, but they’re still so in-tune with their mom, they know when she needs some extra TLC,” the insider said. “They’ve been cooking dinner for her and staying home at night to watch movies, they’re all very attentive. Angelina says she feels like the luckiest mom to have such great kids,” they added.

RELATED:

Elsa Pataky shares rare photos of India Rose, proving she looks just like Chris Hemsworth

Brad Pitt gives his opinion on Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s viral dance moves

Angelina Jolie wears all white as she goes shopping with her son Knox in Los Angeles


Your first year away from home at college is full of excitement, fear, freedom, and a little bit of confusion, but a source said she’s still in “constant contact” with the family. “She’s still in constant contact with them all, they have a family text chain so she sends updates and checks in, she’s very attached,” the source explained.

Angelina and Zahara had a very close relationship and were often photographed traveling and shopping together. “The whole family has really rallied around Zahara as she goes off to college. Everybody knows how close Angie and Zahara are, and they really wanted to let her know how excited they were for her before she left,” a second source told the outlet.


Maddox, who went away for college himself, studying in South Korea, “even spent his birthday weekend helping his little sister get packed and moved to Atlanta,” they added. “It meant a lot to him to see his first sister off to college. They’re all incredibly proud of her but they know she’ll always keep in touch.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie’s Outfit For Her Daughter’s College Send-Off Event Was Made To Dance In

As summer creeps towards an end, celebrity parents and their children are beginning the process of heading back to school. For some parents, this means stocking up on school supplies and refreshing their wardrobes, while others are seeing their kids off to college. In the Jolie-Pitt household, it was the latter as Zahara (the ex-couple’s third-oldest child) was dropped off at Spelman College on August 1 by her mom. For the college send-off event, Angelina Jolie’s outfit was casual and functional, as it was likely that she spent the day helping her daughter move in.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Elsa Pataky
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Spelman College#Dance Moves#Ga#Hollywood Life#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy