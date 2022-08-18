ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

Texas School District Pulls Bible From Library Amid Book Ban Debate

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4oBO_0hLRLEYx00

A Texas school district has pulled dozens of books from its library and classroom shelves ― including the Bible ― after they were challenged under a new policy supported by conservative leaders.

Before the start of the school year, Keller Independent School District, north of Fort Worth, is removing 42 books that were challenged last year by parents and community members, including a graphic adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary,  “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, The Texas Tribune reported .

Some of the books being removed were supposed to remain in student libraries after a school district committee made up of members of the public met last year and recommended that they remain in circulation.

However, since then three new conservative school board members were elected to the district’s seven-member board of trustees, The Texas Tribune reported. They were all reportedly supported by Christian political action committees.

Now the books are being pulled so they can be reviewed again under a new board policy approved last week, the district said in a statement.

According to the policy, any district resident or parent of a district student may formally challenge library material “on the basis of appropriateness.”

Materials that are in the challenge process will be removed from
shelves.

Under the challenge for the Bible, the author was listed as “men who lived a long time ago.”

One Keller ISD parent, Laney Hawes, wrote in a Twitter thread this week that the new development was a “violation of our childrens constitutional rights.”

“These books went through the official district-established challenge committee process. But because they all passed the committee process, our extremist Christian nationalist school board decided the process was ‘rigged,’” Hawes wrote . “Sound familiar?”

“I served on the committee for The Diary of Anne Frank Graphic Novel. The person who challenged the book didn’t even show up to defend their position. But now the book is pulled,” Hawes added.

Amid Republican-led efforts to ban books from school libraries across the country, a report earlier this year by literary and free expression group PEN America found that more than 1,000 books had been banned over the past year in U.S. schools, with a significant number of those books related to race and the LGBTQ community.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 42

Richard Stegner
3d ago

That’s how the Nazi party got started. Amazing how a few people determine what books go in a library. Think like we do, we’ll tell what you can read!

Reply(2)
20
Cheryl Koehler
3d ago

I think book bans are going too far. There's a lot of good literature out there, just because it holds a different truth, doesn't mean it's any less relevant.

Reply
14
A Normal Person
3d ago

Lord, Jesus. Knowledge of all books about all things are allegedly being removed because it seems some people can't handle truth, diversity, and change. Jesus, Jesus, WWJD?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keller, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Keller, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Keller, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Keller, TX
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Toni Morrison
Washington Examiner

Fargo school board bans the Pledge of Allegiance

School hasn't even started yet for the 2022-2023 academic year, and some school boards are already causing anti-American havoc. In North Dakota, the Fargo board of education voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported. The reason? Because the pledge contains the word "God."
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Libraries#Library#The Bible#The Texas Tribune#Christian#Keller Isd
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

121K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy