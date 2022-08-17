ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022.

As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February.

The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played for the Seattle Dragons of the XFL back in 2019 before the league ceased operations.

Proehl appeared to suffer a leg injury back on August 9th, leaving Giants practice early. He did not return to practice in the days after.

The former UNC standout has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.

