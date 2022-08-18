Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Herd hosts Fan Day
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.
Gallery: Princeton hosts South Charleston in final scrimmage
Princeton – Princeton wrapped its preseason scrimmage slate Friday night with a tune up against South Charleston at Hunnicutt Stadium.
WSAZ
Dragons top Portsmouth West
PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons defeated Portsmouth West Friday night by a final 14-13 to get their first win of 2022. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
WSAZ
Elite Performance Academy celebrates 20 years
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite Performance Academy is celebrating 20 years of providing dance instruction to the region. Owner Anna Stone and instructor Maddie Sheils joined Susan Nicholas on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WSAZ
Portsmouth beats Lucasville Valley
PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Two teams got a head start on high school football in the state of Ohio as Portsmouth went on the road and beat Lucasville Valley by a final of 42-28. Just like last year, the Trojans used a strong second half where they scored 35 points and improve to 1-0 on the year. The Indians fall to 0-1. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
WSAZ
National Potato Day with Farmer Lee Jones
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether baked, mashed or fried, Aug. 19 is the day to celebrate potatoes. Farmer Lee Jones stopped by Studio 3 in honor of National Potato Day.
WSAZ
Susan and Taylor take on Pump Up the Fun’s “Gellyball Challenge”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pump up the Fun in Barboursville, W.Va. has a new mess free and pain free alternative to paintball. Susan and Taylor took on thier “Gellyball Challenge.”. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid...
WSAZ
Raceland makes it two in a row over Tomcats
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - A new location didn’t make a difference tonight for the Raceland Rams as they beat Ashland by a final of 34-7. The game was supposed to have been on Friday night in Raceland but their new field isn’t finished yet. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports on Saturday night.
WOUB
Eastern Eagles’ new coach starts off the season with a monumental win
BIDWELL, Ohio (WOUB) — The first Friday of football for the Eastern Eagles and the River Valley Raiders kicked off on the Raiders side of the field. It quickly changed when Eastern’s wide receiver Gavin Murphy intercepted a tipped pass and ran it all the way to the Raiders endzone. That gave the Eagles an early lead and momentum that would last the whole game.
WSAZ
Boyd County holds off South Point
SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WSAZ
Max Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local film collectors and animation enthusiasts are bringing forgotten films to light. David Humphreys stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project. You can learn more here.
WSAZ
Boyd County Fair
Coalton, Ky. (WSAZ) -With county fair season winding down now it’s time for the kids to have one last fling before the homework piles up. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Boyd County fair for a night of fun on and off the midway! Tony rubs elbows with the kids in 4H, equestrians, Gospel Music fans, drag racing devotees and even takes a ride on the Ali Baba with this week’s county fair showcase.
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
WSAZ
Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
WSAZ
Mom hacks for the upcoming school year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The school year brings with it a lot of stress, but there are a few things you can do to help lighten the load. Colleen Burns stopped by Studio 3 with some “mom hacks.”
