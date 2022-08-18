ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Herd hosts Fan Day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Camp ended Saturday afternoon for the Marshall football team and they spent a bit more time at Edwards Stadium with the Herd Faithful. Marshall hosted their annual Fan Day where a couple of hundred people got to meet with the team and have a poster signed. It’s now less than two weeks from the season opener against Norfolk State and WSAZ Sports talked with some of the players about how excited they are to finally take the field again.
WSAZ

Dragons top Portsmouth West

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Fairland Dragons defeated Portsmouth West Friday night by a final 14-13 to get their first win of 2022. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
WSAZ

Elite Performance Academy celebrates 20 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Elite Performance Academy is celebrating 20 years of providing dance instruction to the region. Owner Anna Stone and instructor Maddie Sheils joined Susan Nicholas on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WSAZ

Portsmouth beats Lucasville Valley

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. (WSAZ) - Two teams got a head start on high school football in the state of Ohio as Portsmouth went on the road and beat Lucasville Valley by a final of 42-28. Just like last year, the Trojans used a strong second half where they scored 35 points and improve to 1-0 on the year. The Indians fall to 0-1. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
WSAZ

Raceland makes it two in a row over Tomcats

WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - A new location didn’t make a difference tonight for the Raceland Rams as they beat Ashland by a final of 34-7. The game was supposed to have been on Friday night in Raceland but their new field isn’t finished yet. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Sports on Saturday night.
WOUB

Eastern Eagles’ new coach starts off the season with a monumental win

BIDWELL, Ohio (WOUB) — The first Friday of football for the Eastern Eagles and the River Valley Raiders kicked off on the Raiders side of the field. It quickly changed when Eastern’s wide receiver Gavin Murphy intercepted a tipped pass and ran it all the way to the Raiders endzone. That gave the Eagles an early lead and momentum that would last the whole game.
WSAZ

Boyd County holds off South Point

SOUTH POINT, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Lions got win number one of the year by beating South Point by a final of 43-28. Here are the highlights from Week one of Football Friday Night.
WSAZ

Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WSAZ

Max Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some local film collectors and animation enthusiasts are bringing forgotten films to light. David Humphreys stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Fleischer Cartoon Restoration Project. You can learn more here.
WSAZ

Boyd County Fair

Coalton, Ky. (WSAZ) -With county fair season winding down now it’s time for the kids to have one last fling before the homework piles up. Tony Cavalier takes us to the Boyd County fair for a night of fun on and off the midway! Tony rubs elbows with the kids in 4H, equestrians, Gospel Music fans, drag racing devotees and even takes a ride on the Ali Baba with this week’s county fair showcase.
marshall.edu

Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
WSAZ

Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
WSAZ

Mom hacks for the upcoming school year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The school year brings with it a lot of stress, but there are a few things you can do to help lighten the load. Colleen Burns stopped by Studio 3 with some “mom hacks.”
