Bilingual PIOs Now Assisting On Calf Canyon Fire In Mora
Bilingual Public Information Officers (PIOs) with the Southwest Incident Management Team (SWIMT) began staging 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Friday at the Mora Volunteer Fire Department. They will be onsite to help community members fill out Suppression Repair Forms, verify that forms are complete and entered in the queue....
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
Las Vegas parent concerned over what current water restrictions could mean for schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Las Vegas is still dealing with major water restrictions after its water supply was contaminated from burn scar runoff. Now, one parent is worried about what this means for schools. "They need water for everything, from hygiene to eating and drinking," said the...
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education
Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market
08.19.2022- Correspondent Antonia Gonzales previews the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market. She speaks with the executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, and an artist about what this year’s event means to artists after a pandemic hiatus. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest(s):. Kimberly Peone (Colville/Eastern Band Cherokee), Exec....
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested. Martinez is a suspect in as many as nine armed robberies […]
What 100 Years of Santa Fe Indian Market Teaches About the Art of Longevity
The video game Fortnite sparked an idea that Kim Peone used to help a century-old art market survive into its next 100 years. Executive Director Peone helms the Southwest Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the arts organization that hosts Santa Fe Indian Market. Billed as the largest and most prestigious Native American art market in the U.S., Indian Market spent 98 years as an in-person event. Until the COVID-19 pandemic struck. With 60% of the revenues needed to keep the nonprofit afloat on the line—not to mention the livelihoods of the thousand artists hailing from across the U.S. and Canada—Peone needed to pivot. And fast.
Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
Response To Mr. Stam And Mr. Paffett
Vitriol (cruel and bitter criticism), invective (insulting, abusive, or highly critical), disingenuous (not candid or sincere), vindictive (having or showing a strong or unreasoning desire for revenge), asinine (extremely stupid or foolish), denounce (publicly declare to be wrong or evil), castigate (reprimand severely), disgust (a feeling of revulsion or strong disapproval), antagonistic (showing or feeling active opposition or hostility). These are all terms used by Cole Paffett ( https://ladailypost.com/letter-to-the-editor-vitriol-toward-golfers-and-golf-course-counterproductive/ ) to describe me or my views regarding the golf course expansion expressed in my recent article https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-why-are-taxpayers-paying-for-golfers-pleasure/ . My goodness, I will have to reread my article to see if I can find evidence of all this nastiness. Use of this kind of language by Mr. Paffett certainly does not support the kind of open discussion that should be taking place. All this because I have expressed my opinion that the golf course should not expand; that taxpayer support of the golf course should be restricted to necessary repairs, maintenance, and safety/ADA concerns; and that fees should increase to be more reflective of operating expenses. John Stam’s response ( https://ladailypost.com/op-ed-response-to-mr-warrens-column ), while more constructive than Mr. Paffett’s, accused me of misinformation and unsubstantiated hyperbole, and also misquoted me. Normally I would let my article and any responses speak for themselves, but considering the nature of the responses, I feel I should address them.
Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program
Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Photo Courtesy N3B Los Alamos.
Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway
A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
