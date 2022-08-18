Read full article on original website
PPD: Incident near Santa Fe School deemed to be safe
The Porterville Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Thursday evening an incident near Santa Fe Elementary School was deemed to be safe. “We would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding,” PPD posted on its Facebook page. Early on Thursday PPD had posted there...
Victim shot in attempted carjacking; one suspect arrested
One man suspected of attempted carjacking that happened in Porterville early Thursday morning was arrested. Daniel Diaz, 21 of Porterville was arrested. Porterville Police an unidentified Hispanic male is also a suspect in the incident. At about 2:50 a.m. Thursday Porterville Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of...
Local high school football teams open season tonight
At least a couple of local high school football teams will have to wait a little longer to open the 2022 season and the heat could affect the opening start times of all games played in the Valley. Porterville Unified School District announced on Thursday the Monache-Mission Oak and Strathmore...
Giant Killers at it again: Strathmore beats Exeter
STRATHMORE — The “Giant Killers” are at it again. Last season the Strathmore High football team stepped up in class to beat Roosevelt, Monache, Sunnyside and Reedley in the playoffs on its way to an 11-1 season. On Friday night the Spartans picked up where they left off as the stepped up in class and knocked off Exeter 18-12 on Friday at Spartan Stadium.
