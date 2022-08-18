STRATHMORE — The “Giant Killers” are at it again. Last season the Strathmore High football team stepped up in class to beat Roosevelt, Monache, Sunnyside and Reedley in the playoffs on its way to an 11-1 season. On Friday night the Spartans picked up where they left off as the stepped up in class and knocked off Exeter 18-12 on Friday at Spartan Stadium.

STRATHMORE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO