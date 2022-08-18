Read full article on original website
Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
Man from Newfield Arrested on Attempted Robbery Charge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An attempted robbery in Ithaca resulted in the arrest of a Newfield man. According to IPD, on August 19th at around 7:15 PM, police responded to Dankie's Glass Shop in Elmira for a report of shots fired. Police interviewed victims and witnesses and learned that two...
Elmira/Corning NAACP to Hold School Supply Giveaway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira-Corning NAACP will hold a back to school supplies giveaway with a concentration on book bags. The event will take place August 20th beginning at 12:00 noon outside the Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Sullivan Street. It will continue until all supplies are gone.
Arnot Ogden Medical Center Celebrates Little Miracles
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Arnot Ogden Medical Center celebrated a NICU reunion and its 50th anniversary. The event had live music, face painting, a bouncy house and loads of sweets to celebrate all the graduates of the NICU. Lauren Little, an organizer of the event, said the parents of NICU...
Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
Back to School at Hawk Threads
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Corning Painted-Post school system has Hawk Threads, a donation center, set up for everyone's back-to-school needs. Julie Pusateri, a school counselor at Corning Painted-Post High School said this is a special spot because it shows how much the community cares about its students. “Kids can...
Mercy Flight Car Honored at NASCAR Xfinity Series
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- In light of a special weekend at Watkins Glen International, Twin Tiers Native Craig Partee had his team sport a special car around the track. People could watch the car dedicated to first responders race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On June 26th, 2020, Seneca...
$678,000 in Opioid Settlement Funds will be Approved by Steuben County
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County legislature will approve $678,000 in opioid settlement funds for use by four local agencies. The money will go toward organizations such as the Office of Community Services (OCS), Catholic Charities; the Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee; and the Corning Youth Center. The money is...
This Week in Wine Country: Hillick & Hobbs Estate
BURDETT, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we visit Hillick & Hobbs Estate, the newest winery to open on the eastern shore of Seneca Lake. The winery is the latest in the offering by famed winemaker Paul Hobbs. Hobbs was raised in...
Campers excited for racing weekend at WGI
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The weekend of racing kicked off at Watkins Glen International on Friday. With bowling and other attractions available, families camping out were so excited that they couldn't stay in their tents. This weekend of racing is special for many across the country. That's the type...
Mansfield Foundation Allocates $425,000 to University for Students
MANSFIELD, PA (WENY) -- Mansfield University is receiving a significant gift to support scholarships for current and future students. The Mansfield Foundation has made a special allocation to the university in the form of $425,000. The funding supports a university initiative to improve student recruitment and retention. The allocation includes a $25,000 gift from the Mansfield Auxiliary Corporation (MAC).
Fan Experience at Watkins Glen International
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- Race fans have traveled from all over the country for the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Watkins Glen International, this weekend. People flooded the midway for games, food, and shopping. Fans could buy their favorite driver's merchandise, go bowling, try out race simulators, and so much more.
Brandon Jones gets ARCA Menards Series win at WGI in Wild Finish
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing took home the hardware in Friday's ARCA Menards Series General Tire Delivers 100. Jones did not lead during the entire race. Instead, it was Sammy Smith who spend most of the time at the front of the pack, with Taylor Gray challenging for the lead.
Three PGA Tour Champions golfers tied for lead after first round of Dick's Sporting Goods Open
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WENY) - The Dick's Sporting Goods Open is underway at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott as the tournament celebrates its 15th anniversary on the PGA Tour Champions. It's a tight leaderboard after round 1. Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk, and Vijay Singh are tied for the lead after shooting...
