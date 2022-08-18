ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20

Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
KELOLAND TV

Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
KELOLAND TV

Celebrating families with a back-to-school fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers and families gathered near the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls Saturday for a back-to-school fair titled “Celebrating Families.”. “This is my Christmas in August,” said Darcy Jensen, executive director of Prairie View Prevention Services. Prairie View Prevention Services of...
kelo.com

One dead in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com

Couple launches high-tech vending machine company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
dakotanewsnow.com

First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
newscenter1.tv

Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
mitchellnow.com

Salem women identified as fatality in Tuesday afternoon crash northeast of Farmer

FARMER, S.D. – A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV

National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
