The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: August 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Children can receive free back-to-school haircuts at the Sioux Falls Coliseum. Kidz Cutz features professional stylists cutting hair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music...
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
sdpb.org
Industry support for new meatpacking plant that needs Sioux Falls approval
A new meatpacking plant planned for Sioux Falls has regional hog farmers excited because of anticipated increases in demand for their product. The $500 million dollar project is proposed for a 170-acre tract on the northeastern side of the city. But a November ballot measure allows Sioux Falls voters to...
KELOLAND TV
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
KELOLAND TV
Celebrating families with a back-to-school fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers and families gathered near the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls Saturday for a back-to-school fair titled “Celebrating Families.”. “This is my Christmas in August,” said Darcy Jensen, executive director of Prairie View Prevention Services. Prairie View Prevention Services of...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicide investigation; Search for persons of interest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend shooting on the east side of Sioux Falls has now turned into a homicide investigation. Police are asking for...
kelo.com
One dead in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been another homicide in Sioux Falls. On Saturday night at approximately 2:00 AM officers responded to the area of E. 26th St. and S. Bahnson Ave. for a report of a subject that had been shot. Responding officers located the victim who...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: One killed in Sioux Falls shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died in a weekend shooing in Sioux Falls. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of a subject that had been shot around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Pride calls Catholic School System policies ‘harmful’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Pride, an advocacy group for LGBTQIA+, says new human sexuality policies adopted by the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls are “harmful” and “hostile.”. In a news release issued Friday, Sioux Falls Pride says “these rules are set up in...
KELOLAND TV
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
newscenter1.tv
Stratospheric balloons to help wildland firefighters
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Aerostar, an aerospace engineering company in Sioux Falls, is working on technology to help wildland firefighters on the front lines of wildfires. The stratospheric balloons, almost 100 feet across, sit at 50,000 to 80,000 feet above the surface. The light winds in the stratosphere allow...
KELOLAND TV
SportsZone Saturday: Football season returns, New athletic facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football season is officially here, and in this week’s SportsZone Saturday we take a look at what you can expect for this year’s season. We also have a story on two high school football programs that have new facilities. Then later, we...
mitchellnow.com
Salem women identified as fatality in Tuesday afternoon crash northeast of Farmer
FARMER, S.D. – A Salem, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
National Fentanyl Prevention Day to be recognized Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention Day. Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Only two milligrams is a potentially lethal dose. An estimated 107 thousand people in the US...
