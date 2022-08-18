Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
RCSD names new acting superintendent
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School Board has announced, effective immediately, Dr. Carmine Peluso will be the new acting superintendent of the district. Dr. Peluso is entering his 25th year in education and is currently the deputy superintendent of operations and administration. Former Superintendent, Dr. Lesli Myers-Small, will...
13 WHAM
Monroe County wants you to recycle summer items
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's ecopark is accepting propane tanks, pool chemicals, air conditioners, and other equipment. The goal is to get potentially toxic and hazardous materials properly disposed of, according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "We are asking the community to take advantage of this ecopark," he...
13 WHAM
Couple behind party that roiled Rochester Fire Department defend themselves
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester couple who allegedly threw a party mocking Juneteenth and local elected officials say they've been unfairly portrayed. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, threw the party last month at their East Avenue mansion. Their attorney, Corey Hogan, says it was a...
13 WHAM
U of R welcomes Class of 2026
Rochester, N.Y. — Students moved into their dorms Tuesday morning at the University of Rochester. Classes begin next Wednesday. Around 1,500 students make up the incoming class and come from more than 40 counties and nearly every state in the United States.
13 WHAM
Drought impacts on Rochester farmers
Rochester, N.Y. — The mild drought has affected farmers in Rochester. The recent rain has helped but the dry summer this year has put a noticeable strain them and could impact shoppers this fall. Chris Krivanek, a farmer for the past 12 years says this is the driest summer...
13 WHAM
Daisy Flour Mill comes back to Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — A popular old restaurant is coming back!. Standing for over 175 years and abandoned for the last three, co-owner Bill Blake says he is excited to bring the Daisy Flour Mill back to life and honor the property's rich history. Earlier this year, the historic three...
13 WHAM
Paychex CEO stepping down
Rochester, N.Y. — The head of Paychex is retiring. CEO Martin Mucci will depart in October, but stay on as chairman of the board. He's led the company since 2010. He joined Paychex as senior vice president of operations in 2002. John B. Gibson Jr., the current president and...
13 WHAM
Attorneys in Monroe County Public Defender's Office want to unionize
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County public defenders have filed to form a union. Representatives say it's to improve services, and avoid being used as a pawn in political conflicts. Their call to unionize comes amid the controversial selection process for the next Public Defender. Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina...
13 WHAM
RCSD recruiting substitute teachers for upcoming school year
Rochester, N.Y. — The first bell rings in two weeks for Rochester city school students, and the district still needs to fill vacant positions, including that of superintendent. While the replacement for Dr. Lesli Myers-Small has yet to be announced, the district also needs substitute teachers. On Wednesday, it...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: cool treats for a good cause
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on cool treats to cool off from the summer heat. The courtyard by Marriott Rochester downtown today hosted Root Beer Float Day, inviting people to stop by for a float and to play some games outside. Money raised will be donated to...
13 WHAM
Rochester City Scholars program helps RIT students
Henrietta, N.Y. — A special welcome for 21 first year students starting their college experience at Rochester Institute of Technology. Those 21 students from local schools received scholarships as part of the "Rochester City Scholars" program. The program helps families deal with financial hardships and it gives the students...
13 WHAM
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring community
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Newark Rotarian Luis Rivera and his team from Mason's Barber Shop. They offered free hair cuts Sunday to all school children in the gym at the Kelley School. They wanted students to start the year with a clean cut look!
13 WHAM
One step closer to a 'normal school year': State relaxes COVID-19 guidance
Rochester, N.Y. — Children go back to school in two weeks - and their return is going to look very different this year than it has for the last two. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state will ease up on COVID-19 quarantine guidance and ditch random testing for students in hopes of causing less disruption on students, parents, and staff this year.
13 WHAM
One more round of drought relief for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Much of WNY experienced drought relief today with many areas seeing between 1/4-3/4" of rain. Some isolated spots had more than 1" of rain in thundery downpours. Here's a look at rainfall amounts on the New York State Mesonet through 6pm today. Today's rain in Rochester...
13 WHAM
One person killed in overnight Irondequoit fire
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Fire crews on the scene tell 13WHAM two people were trapped in that fire and removed. The Irondequoit Police Chief telling us one of those people has died. This is a...
13 WHAM
Make-A-Wish Rochester Wishathon - 9/14/22
Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish has partnered with iHeart Radio 95.1 and 13WHAM ABC to host our first Wishathon, September 14th at Eastview Mall in Victor, NY. 6am-6pm The event will raise funds to support granting wishes for kids in the greater Rochester region.
13 WHAM
RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
13 WHAM
Wegmans rolls out flu shot
Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans now has the flu shot available at all pharmacy locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. You can stop by the pharmacy during normal business hours to get yours or schedule an appointment online.
13 WHAM
Pedestrian hit and killed on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to Lyell Avenue and Glide Street after 3:30 p.m. Officers say the victim, a 37 year-old man from Rochester was suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life saving...
