WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
WISH-TV
Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community on Sunday mourned the loss of one of their own in a special way. Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.
WISH-TV
30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and two more were in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street. Three people...
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
WISH-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Keystone Avenue; family searches for answers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is no closer to getting answers after they say someone hit and killed their loved one and left her lying there. Emily Johnson’s family says she was much more than just some unknown victim and they need the community’s help to find who’s responsible.
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
WISH-TV
Charges filed after man accused of molesting girl in Indianapolis park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. James Howard Jr., 51, has been charged in the case. He faces felony counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, kidnapping and criminal confinement. According to court documents acquired...
WISH-TV
2 people wounded in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pair of shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 19th Street. That’s a neighborhood near 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.
WISH-TV
Police: Shots fired at home in Fishers
FISHERS Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police were investigating after someone shot at a house early Friday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, there were multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road. That’s northwest of 121st Street and Hoosier Road. Fishers police responded and...
WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
WISH-TV
Plea deal struck in 2021 slaying of woman, 82, in Steuben County
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal. Court records show that under the deal, 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown would...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
WISH-TV
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for 17-year-old girl and an 18-day-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 17-year-old girl and her infant 18-day-old son missing from Anderson since Friday. Priceless and Sincere Velez are believed to be in danger. Priceless was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with...
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three students died early Sunday morning from a single-vehicle accident. All are believed to be students at Indiana University, according to Indiana State University. Police say five people were in the vehicle. They are all believed to be ISU students, including several football players, according to...
WISH-TV
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis. It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling. BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor...
WISH-TV
Boys & Girls Club celebrates Wheeler-Dowe location’s 50th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Wheeler-Dowe location. The club on East 30th Street just west of North Keystone Avenue was named after its former director, Dr. Ralph M. Dowe. He served in the role for 28 years. Club members, alumni and operators on Saturday unveiled a street sign with his name to honor his years of leadership and commitment to the youth.
