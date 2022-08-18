ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redford Charter Township, MI

NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
MLive

Redford Township woman killed in motorcycle crash on I-96

DETROIT -- A Redford Township woman was killed Wednesday night after she crashed her motorcycle while traveling on westbound I-96. Michigan State Police were dispatched to the area of I-96 and Evergreen Road around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash and a driver lying in the road. Troopers...
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
delawarevalleynews.com

7-Eleven On Street Road Robbed By Male With A Knife: Bensalem

It was at 1:23AM this morning, when the male in the above photo walked into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road, near Brookwood Drive. He pulled a box cutter on the clerk. He was handed a few dollars and scurried out of the store, towards Olga Ave. Police flooded the area with officers but the thief got away.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
HometownLife.com

Another fire started at former psych hospital in Northville Township

Northville Township police seek the public's help to identify a group of people who may have more information on a fire that was recently started at the former psychiatric hospital along Seven Mile. A release from the township states a small fire was set inside one of the buildings at...
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

