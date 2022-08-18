Read full article on original website
Police searching for 15-year-old Commerce Township girl who went missing Thursday
Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in the Stratford Villa mobile park in Commerce Township on Thursday. Laken Eezabeth Lewis left her home about 6:15 p.m. and was expected back at 8 p.m., but never returned, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. ...
6-year-old dies following hit-and-run, Redford community holds vigil
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 6-year-old boy who was hit and dragged by a car while riding his bike last week has died from his injuries. According to WDIV-Detroit, Chase Young succumbed to his injuries nearly a week after someone driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala hit him and fled the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials searching for missing 15-year-old Commerce Township girl
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 18, 2022. Officials say that Laken Elezabeth Lewis left her home around 6:15 p.m. and never returned. Lewis’ parents told police that she was expected to come home around 8 p.m. and never returned.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Redford Township woman killed in motorcycle crash on I-96
DETROIT -- A Redford Township woman was killed Wednesday night after she crashed her motorcycle while traveling on westbound I-96. Michigan State Police were dispatched to the area of I-96 and Evergreen Road around 10:10 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash and a driver lying in the road. Troopers...
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville Township Department of Public Safety wants help identifying arson suspects
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Northville Township Department of Public Safety wants help identifying the suspects responsible for arson. Officials say the incident occurred overnight on Aug. 15 in Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road. Police say a small fire was discovered in one of the buildings. Officials say...
State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
Motorcyclist dies after speeding, crashing around curve on I-96 in Wayne County, troopers say
One woman is dead after troopers say she crashed her motorcycle and hit a median wall on I-96 in Detroit Wednesday evening. Michigan State Police said the freeway was shut down near Evergreen for nearly three hours
delawarevalleynews.com
7-Eleven On Street Road Robbed By Male With A Knife: Bensalem
It was at 1:23AM this morning, when the male in the above photo walked into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road, near Brookwood Drive. He pulled a box cutter on the clerk. He was handed a few dollars and scurried out of the store, towards Olga Ave. Police flooded the area with officers but the thief got away.
Community creates memorial for Madisyn Baldwin, victim in Oxford shooting
Depot Park is in the heart of downtown Clarkston, a place that’s special to the family of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Pure evil’: Dog found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren animal rescue is taking donations to help save a dog that was found struggling to stay alive after being shot several times. I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven has already raised around $5,000 to help the dog, but they expect the treatments will cost between $10,000 to $15,000 total.
Arkansas teen accidentally shot to death by best friend: Police
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A teenager was shot to death when he and his best friend played with a gun, police said. Helena-West Helena Police say 15-year-old Jayden Taylor-Campbell was killed in a shooting on August 12 at the Poplar Manor Apartments on Poplar Street. Jayden was reportedly visiting his grandmother at the time of […]
HometownLife.com
Another fire started at former psych hospital in Northville Township
Northville Township police seek the public's help to identify a group of people who may have more information on a fire that was recently started at the former psychiatric hospital along Seven Mile. A release from the township states a small fire was set inside one of the buildings at...
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
49-year-old 'person of interest' in U.P. homicide case found dead at his home
The person of interest in connection to the alleged murder of a 42-year-old woman in the Upper Peninsula was discovered dead in his residence, MSP confirmed.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
21-year-old Redford man facing 20 charges after firing shots at officers from stolen truck during wild police chase
A 21-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly firing shots at police officers from a stolen pickup truck while he and two teens fled police during a wild chase last week in Detroit.
