A federal jury on Tuesday found two men who were on trial for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer guilty. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Junior were convicted in federal court in Grand Rapids. The two were also found guilty of conspiring to get a weapon of mass destruction which was a bomb to blow up a bridge. This was the second trial for the defendants as their first trial ended with a hung jury. Two other men tried at that time were acquitted and two others pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.

1 DAY AGO