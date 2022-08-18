Read full article on original website
Peters Visits New Coast Guard Center At Lake Superior State University
U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) – along with Lake Superior State University President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley, U.S. Coast Guard Assistant Commandant for Response Policy Rear Admiral Jo-Ann Burdian, and Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Don Gerrie – today participated in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Center of Expertise at Lake Superior State University’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education.
Senator Peters To Take Motorcycle Tour; Stop Planned In Munising
Today, U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) announced that next week he will be launching his annual motorcycle tour across Michigan. Throughout the tour, Peters, who is an avid motorcycle rider, will be highlighting progress for Michiganders on issues important to them, including: expanding domestic manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs; ensuring our veterans can access the VA health care benefits they deserve; addressing shoreline erosion and rising water levels; investing in efforts to restore our Great Lakes; and strengthening our cybersecurity defenses.
Kidnappers Found Guilty; Whitmer, Liberal Group Give Statements
A federal jury on Tuesday found two men who were on trial for conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer guilty. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Junior were convicted in federal court in Grand Rapids. The two were also found guilty of conspiring to get a weapon of mass destruction which was a bomb to blow up a bridge. This was the second trial for the defendants as their first trial ended with a hung jury. Two other men tried at that time were acquitted and two others pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.
State Veterinarian Gives Update On Parovirus In Region’s Dogs
To date, the results from the additional testing facilitated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and completed by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) have revealed the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula to be canine parvovirus. The affected dogs did not have a history of complete vaccination.
Stephenson Donates Old Fire Truck To West Branch Township
The City of Stephenson and the Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department recently donated a 1997 Chevrolet C-Series fire engine to a Dickinson County, Michigan, volunteer fire department in need. Stephenson Fire Chief Rick Bastien and Stephenson Mayor John Starzynski presented the apparatus keys and title to Trevor Viane, Fire Chief of...
Iron Mountain Bank Donates To Woodworking Non-Profit
First National Bank & Trust is pleased to announce its support of the Pine Creek Woodworking project with a $1,000 donation to purchase woodworking equipment. Pine Creek Woodworking is non-profit with the goal of teaching local senior citizens and veterans woodworking skills. The facility on Upper Pine Creek Road in Breitung Township will be offering access to equipment at no cost to area seniors, veterans, and individuals interested in the woodworking trade.
Cloverland CEO Holding Public Meetings Across Eastern U.P.
Cloverland Electric Cooperative invites members to attend upcoming community meetings with president and CEO, Mike Heise, to learn results of the cooperative’s recently completed cost-of-service study and its impact on Cloverland’s rates. Heise will review recent cooperative accomplishments, explain the potential of new cooperative endeavors and inform members...
Bay College Offices Closed Wednesday As Semester Approaches
On Wednesday, August 24, all Bay College offices at both campuses (Escanaba and Iron Mountain) will be closed all day for employee training. The Bay College Bookstore will be open for business 8:00 AM-6:00 PM ET. It’s not too late to register! The Fall 2022 semester begins on Monday, August...
State Veterinarian Urges Dog Owners To Protect, Vaccinate Pets
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) continues to work with partners to learn more about reports of a canine parvovirus-like illness in northern Michigan dogs by facilitating additional testing. “We are still in the early stages of this investigation, but some of the first samples submitted to...
UPHS-Marquette Makes Skeens Permanent Chief Financial Officer
UP Health System – Marquette is proud to announce that Henrietta Skeens, CPA has been named permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Skeens has served as the hospital’s Interim CFO since May. A seasoned, hands-on finance executive, Henrietta Skeens, CPA, brings extensive experience in private practice, local and regional...
Army Corps Holding Public Meeting On Line Five Tunnel
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting three public scoping meetings for Enbridge’s Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel project Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) scoping process. The EIS’s 60-day scoping process began August 15 with the Notice of Intent (NOI) publishing in the Federal Register. Tribal Nations, agencies, communities,...
Marquette Man Seriously Injured In Dirt Bike Accident
A Marquette man was hurt Monday night after he crashed his dirt bike in Sands Township. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at about 8:30 on M-553 near Silver Creek Road in Sands Township, south of Marquette. The 60-year-old man was going northbound on the shoulder when the bike had mechanical issues and he lost control, crashing onto the highway.
