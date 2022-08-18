Read full article on original website
Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE. “We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour...
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. |. The Job Expo is being held Thursday from 12 p.m....
Tire Fire Upshur County
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods. “Oh Lord! Help me,” Jones says. “This is my and my kids’ business, so it’s something we do together, so it affects them as much as it affects me.”. Saturating rain, cooler temps allow some counties...
Canton Flooding Follow Up
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner. Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity. Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trinity County...
Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response
WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods
Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills
Tyler high schools team up for ‘Pantry Raid’ food drive for East Texas Food Bank
Storm brings damage to Winona area
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades
Blake Holland reports on residential damage in Winona
KTRE’s Avery Gorman Speaks to the CEO of Tharseo place, Jenny Neilson. Tharseo Place was originally known as Light of the Pines. They are a local nonprofit that helps young women who are victims, or could be victims, of human trafficking. Hussey Circle storm damage in Winona. Updated: 6...
Severe Weather Recap
More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park. Parks Board Member Steve Crane says Broughton will be a bigger facility with a lot more amenities, and he feels the higher cost is worth it.
Reaction to Missouri's school library book ban
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man barricaded himself in a home...
Kilgore ISD school board approves Guardian Plan allowing some staff to conceal carry on campus
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - “The intention is to provide one more level, one more layer in the possibility that we ever have a severe act of violence from one of our campuses.”. Monday night, the Kilgore ISD school board unanimously approved the implementation of the Guardian Plan, which will...
Nacogdoches non-profit aims to provide care, resources for human trafficking victims
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The residential treatment center near Hudson that was once known as Light of the Pines is now called Tharseo Place. The owners have also changed from being a private business to a non-profit and have reapplied to the state under the new name. Tharseo Place is...
Kadence, 15, dreams of adoptive family who will let her design her own room
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Kadence, 15, is making her way through the early years of high school with one goal in mind: finding a forever family. “I’m finishing three classes in Freshman and then I’ll be in sophomore,” said. Kadence is a gentle, kind and curious teen....
Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A representative for Texas Tech University said the school is open to the idea of bringing Stephen F. Austin into their university system. “Stephen F. Austin State University is an admired institution in Texas higher education and would be a tremendous addition to the Texas Tech University System. We believe their values, established culture and rich and storied traditions align closely with our system and component institutions. We appreciate the SFA Board of Regents and university leadership having these thoughtful discussions about its next chapter,” Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations and Communications for Texas Tech University, said in a statement.
