Frankston, TX

KTRE

Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE. “We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Tire Fire Upshur County

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods. “Oh Lord! Help me,” Jones says. “This is my and my kids’ business, so it’s something we do together, so it affects them as much as it affects me.”. Saturating rain, cooler temps allow some counties...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Canton Flooding Follow Up

Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner. Judge Keith Wright said it is important for the county to cover the fees for any county-elected official who is sued in their official capacity. Trinity County commissioners vote to move forward on temporary jail. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trinity County...
Frankston, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
KTRE

Angelina County footing bill for lawsuit against commissioner

After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Winona ISD superintendent describes storm response

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona High School staff responded to a reported tornado today, keeping the kids safe. At Winona High School, Superintendent Damenion Miller says the staff acted quickly to keep people safe. “There was almost zero notice when one of our grounds workers was able to see a funnel cloud forming and alerted our emergency operations team, and they put the plan and protocol into effect.” He says damage is minor, although inspections are ongoing. At this time, he says the school won’t have any delays in classes for the coming days.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
#Manhunt#911#Texas Dps#Frankston Police#Coffee City Police
KTRE

Tyler high schools team up for ‘Pantry Raid’ food drive for East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, TX
KTRE

Storm brings damage to Winona area

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texans are experiencing heavy rains, power outages and even a confirmed tornado this morning. Viewer video taken by Garrett Harroff shows the confirmed tornado as it moved into the Winona area. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed there are reports of a tornado that...
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center closed for upgrades

LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Blake Holland reports on residential damage in Winona

KTRE’s Avery Gorman Speaks to the CEO of Tharseo place, Jenny Neilson. Tharseo Place was originally known as Light of the Pines. They are a local nonprofit that helps young women who are victims, or could be victims, of human trafficking. Hussey Circle storm damage in Winona. Updated: 6...
WINONA, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTRE

Severe Weather Recap

More details on the tornado that touched the ground in Winona today. Longview Parks and Rec announces master plan update, details for Broughton Park. Parks Board Member Steve Crane says Broughton will be a bigger facility with a lot more amenities, and he feels the higher cost is worth it.
WINONA, TX
KTRE

Reaction to Missouri's school library book ban

Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man barricaded himself in a home...
MISSOURI STATE
KTRE

Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
CANTON, TX
KTRE

Texas Tech, Texas State express interest in SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A representative for Texas Tech University said the school is open to the idea of bringing Stephen F. Austin into their university system. “Stephen F. Austin State University is an admired institution in Texas higher education and would be a tremendous addition to the Texas Tech University System. We believe their values, established culture and rich and storied traditions align closely with our system and component institutions. We appreciate the SFA Board of Regents and university leadership having these thoughtful discussions about its next chapter,” Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Media Relations and Communications for Texas Tech University, said in a statement.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

