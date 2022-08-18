Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and two more were in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at a gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware Street. Three people...
WTHR
IMPD homicide detectives called to multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives were investigating multiple deadly shootings Sunday morning - one at a downtown gas station and another at a far east side apartment complex. 922 North Delaware triple shooting. Shortly after 12:15 a.m., IMPD officers were called to the BP gas station at the corner...
WISH-TV
2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies after shooting inside house on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a house in the 4000 block of Fullwood Court. That’s in the Moller Village subdivision off Moller Road between West 46th Street and West Pike Plaza Road.
WIBC.com
Several People Killed in Weekend Shootings Across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS–Police in Indianapolis responded to shootings on Sunday morning where people were killed. Shortly after midnight, IMPD said they were called to a BP gas station at the corner of Delaware and St. Joseph streets. They say three men were found shot. One was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, and another was “awake and breathing,” according to an IMPD spokesperson. Police believe there was an attempted robbery and one person was armed and defended himself before he got shot.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
WISH-TV
30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
WISH-TV
Police: Shots fired at home in Fishers
FISHERS Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police were investigating after someone shot at a house early Friday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, there were multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road. That’s northwest of 121st Street and Hoosier Road. Fishers police responded and...
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
Woman arrested after pursuit, standoff on I-65 in Indianapolis
SWAT teams responded to the standoff after troopers say the driver refused to exit the vehicle. The interstate was closed for about two hours.
cbs4indy.com
Person shot at near south side gas station, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is recovering after a shooting at a near south side gas station. IMPD was called to the BP gas station at the intersection of E. Raymond Street and Shelby Street just before 4:30 a.m. One person was found that was said to be “in serious...
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in woman’s fatal shooting at address for hotel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help after a woman died in a Friday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday afternoon news release that the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Friday at 8110 N. Shadeland Ave., near 82nd Street and the I-69 interchange. It’s the address for the Red Roof Inn hotel.
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
WISH-TV
2 people wounded in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pair of shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 19th Street. That’s a neighborhood near 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Silver Alert issued for Muncie teen missing since August 9
Muncie Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on August 9 at 7 a.m.
WISH-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Keystone Avenue; family searches for answers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is no closer to getting answers after they say someone hit and killed their loved one and left her lying there. Emily Johnson’s family says she was much more than just some unknown victim and they need the community’s help to find who’s responsible.
