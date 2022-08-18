ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kathy Hochul’s abuse of power is a NY state ‘emergency’

By Bill Hammond
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48R6ld_0hLRGL8L00

Ho hum. Another month, another “emergency” in Kathy Hochul’s New York.

On Monday, with zero fanfare, the governor renewed her pandemic emergency declaration for 30 more days, through Sept. 12, even though the Omicron wave that initially inspired the order was largely over by March.

Because it focused on technical rules for state purchasing rather than mask mandates or business closures, the decision made few waves with the public . But declaring emergencies that don’t exist is a dangerous abuse of gubernatorial power — and it’s sadly becoming a pattern.

In recent weeks, Hochul has quietly extended three other emergency declarations that originated in 2021. One focuses on shortages of hospital and nursing-home staff, another on deteriorating conditions at Rikers Island . The oldest, addressing gun violence, was first issued by ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo more than a year ago, shortly before he resigned to avoid impeachment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pi93u_0hLRGL8L00
Hochul recently extended an emergency declaration about the worsening conditions at Rikers.
AFP via Getty Images

The underlying issues are legitimate enough — but they’re persistent problems in need of permanent solutions, not short-term crises to be fixed on the fly.

So why would Hochul pretend otherwise? The real pathogen at work here is Albany-itis, which has been endemic at the state capital for generations. It gives politicians an uncontrollable urge to cut procedural corners, evade accountability and subvert ethical guardrails .

Consider the details of the order renewed on Monday. Its most important provisions suspended enforcement of certain state purchasing laws. This allowed the Hochul administration to buy pandemic-related supplies without the usual precautions, such as getting soliciting bids from multiple suppliers or submitting contracts for vetting by the Comptroller’s Office.

Dispensing with this red tape was necessary, Hochul has argued, so the state could quickly acquire millions of home testing kits to be distributed as New York City public schools reopened last January after the holidays.

As it happened, the state bought the bulk of these supplies — at a cost of $637 million — from a New Jersey company controlled by major donors to the state Democratic Party , which is supporting Hochul’s re-election, a connection first reported by the Albany Times Union. Most of those payments flowed to the company in late February and March, after COVID numbers had returned to their pre-Omicron levels.

By that time, the administration presumably would have had the time to jump through the usual hoops, such as competitive bidding and comptroller review. Instead, Hochul continued sidestepping those procedures by reupping her emergency order every 30 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zH0oN_0hLRGL8L00
Hochul argued getting rid of red tape allows the state to acquire testing kits more easily.
Stephen Yang

Hochul’s office insists there was no connection between the state Department of Health’s choice of supplier and the $300,000 in political contributions made by the company’s owners and their family members. Those denials ring hollow when the governor was going out of her way to suspend purchasing rules meant to prevent waste and corruption.

These abuses would not have been possible without the complicity of the Legislature. The Assembly and the Senate have the power, by a simple majority vote, to overrule provisions of a governor’s emergency declaration after the first 30 days. They could also change any laws that are legitimately interfering in the state’s effective response to ongoing problems — including prolonged pandemics, health-care staffing shortages and gun crime .

Instead, legislators have mostly sat by as first Cuomo and now Hochul pushed the envelope of their emergency authority to new extremes — infringing on the Legislature’s proper role in state government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321wMM_0hLRGL8L00
An emergency addressing gun violence was first issued by disgraced Gov. Cuomo before he resigned from office.
Pacific Press/LightRocket via Ge

Thus the governor’s emergency authority — a vital tool in a genuine crisis — is at risk of devolving into yet another Albany maneuver, to be wielded for political advantage rather than the public good.

To head that off, it might be necessary to put new limits on the governor’s authority — requiring, for example, that emergency declarations receive affirmative approval from the Legislature in order to continue past the first 30 days.

Ultimately, though, governors need latitude to respond forcefully and speedily in bona fide emergencies. Do they use that extraordinary power only when strictly necessary? Or do they abuse it as a way of grandstanding or doing political favors? Voters should watch and judge accordingly.

Bill Hammond is the senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center.

Comments / 43

BCookie
3d ago

There are no Checks and Balances any more!! All those ELECTED Officials, who we voted for because we felt they would be the best person to keep our best interest at hand have now egregiously disregarded all representation for the tax payers who are paying their salaries!!!

Reply
30
Cherish Goodgome
3d ago

She’s so worried about politics and not about what’s really going on with the high crime…. She needs to go for sure

Reply
31
Raven1
3d ago

This article concentrated on the purchasing order. Mentions nothing about the CRITICAL staffing shortages in the health care industry. No media outlet has even covered this at all.

Reply(2)
9
Related
nsjonline.com

New York scraps word ‘inmate’ in state law

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York has amended several state laws to remove the word “inmate” and replace it with “incarcerated person” to refer to people serving prison time. The changes, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, are intended to reduce the stigma of being in jail. Prison reform advocates have said the term “inmate” has a dehumanizing effect. Prisoners say it can feel degrading when jail guards refer to them as inmates, especially in front of their families during in-person visits.
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York families

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made of entirely transparent or […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
96.1 The Breeze

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheDailyBeast

The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’

It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become.Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.In response, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)—a key participant in the impeachment investigation and a friend of Goldman’s—tweeted, “looks great. Bullshit desperate ad from Mondaire.”The Mondaire in question was Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), also a competitor in this primary. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Attorney General wants all police departments and special units to wear cameras

ALBANY – New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending that every police agency in the state deploy body-worn cameras (BWC) after an investigation of a police-involved shooting in Rochester in June of 2021. In that incident, a murder suspect fired a gun and one officer and aimed at a second, with the second officer fatally shooting the suspect.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Impeachment#Abuse Of Power#State Government#Politics State#Politics Governor#Afp#Getty Images
wamc.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RETAIL
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 36

Corrections officers, state lawmakers speak out against HALT Act

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Union leaders representing state corrections officers, along with lawmakers from the Southern Tier stood in front of the Elmira Correctional Facilities to speak out against the HALT Act, and the impact it has had on prisons across New York. The HALT Act is a state law...
ELMIRA, NY
Big Frog 104

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin seeks reversal of New York's ban on natural gas drilling

Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is pressing for a reversal of New York's ban on a controversial natural gas extraction process, one that supporters have argued would bring much-needed jobs and people to parts of upstate, but critics have decried for environmental degradation. Ending a ban on hydrofracking —...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy